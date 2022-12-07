Who's in? Who's Out? State of the LSU Wide Receiver Room

It’s decision time in college football with players entering their name into the transfer portal, making NFL Draft choices or electing to return to school. For LSU, there’s been chatter surrounding this wide receiver room.

The news of the offseason is and will be the return of Kayshon Boutte. A player of his caliber, who didn’t quite have the season he was hoping for in 2022, will come back to Baton Rouge with something to prove.

Here’s a look at the state of the receiver room:

Kayshon Boutte

LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte will return to Baton Rouge for his senior season. A job not finished mentality, Boutte has a national championship on his mind as he looks to come back to Death Valley with something to prove.

In 2022, expectations were high with first round draft pick or bust narratives on his shoulders.

Despite this, Boutte still took over at times, totaling 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns with LSU winning the SEC West. The Bayou Bengals’ WR1 became the focal point of opposing teams’ scouting reports, still controlling the pace when called upon.

Clearly, Boutte still has something to prove in the purple and gold. With new coaches, a new culture and a team fully capable of competing for a national title next season, the Louisiana legend looks to take on a major role.

Malik Nabers

The Tigers’ WR1 did not disappoint in his sophomore campaign. Leading the team with 63 receptions for 854 yards, Nabers took over this wide receiver room. Still a youngster with room to grow, Year 3 has all the makings of being special.

But it’s important to focus on what Nabers accomplished this season. After a disappointing first game of the year against Florida State, he bounced back to prove what he’s capable of. Moving forward, it’s clear the expectations this program has for the sophomore wideout with NFL Draft hype coming into 2023.

Brian Thomas Jr.

Like Nabers, Thomas Jr. burst onto the scene this season. With 27 receptions for 340 yards and four touchdowns, the sophomore wideout displayed what truly makes him such a lethal red zone threat.

The ability to go up and catch virtually any ball thrown his way, it was a wakeup call for this receiving corps knowing the talent Thomas Jr, has. Playing with tremendous physicality, Thomas Jr. has the chance to be a key piece to this offense in 2023 if he plays his cards right during camp.

Kyren Lacy

At 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, Lacy has the size and strength to hang with the best of them in the SEC, boosting his stock during his time in Lafayette under head coach Billy Napier. In his first year with LSU after transferring from Louisiana, Lacy showed flashes, but proved there is still room to grow.

Choosing the Tigers over Oklahoma, Auburn, Ole Miss and many others, Lacy believed in the vision head coach Brian Kelly has for this program, knowing he can play his cards right and make an impact soon.

In his two years at the University of Louisiana, Lacy totaled 50 receptions for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Cajuns, bursting on the scene quickly as a true freshman.

The Departure: Jack Bech

LSU wide receiver Jack Bech will enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on Tuesday via social media. The Lafayette, La. native had a breakout freshman campaign, but injuries and falling back in the rotation halted success in year two.

Bech recorded 16 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown this season. This comes after a dominant true freshman year where he led the team in receptions (43) while adding 489 yards and three touchdowns.