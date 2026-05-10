Why Sam Leavitt Looks Like Lane Kiffin’s Next Great Transfer QB

New LSU coach Lane Kiffin is widely known as the quarterback whisperer, which is something he takes pride in.

As Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt takes over behind center in Baton Rouge, there's a reasonable belief he can be the next great Kiffin passer.

From tutoring Carson Palmer, Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez at USC to the success story of Jonathan Crompton at Tennessee in 2009, Kiffin cut his teeth on quarterback development.

It's a trait that's followed him everywhere, whether that was with Matt Barkley during his stint at USC, the emergence of Blake Sims, Jake Coker and Jalen Hurts at Alabama, or Chris Robison at FAU.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jake Coker (14) talks with offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans in the 2015 CFP semifinal at the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Can Kiffin Continue QB Success at LSU?

His time at Ole Miss consisted of the dependable Matt Corral for a couple of seasons before former USC transfer Jaxson Dart took over.

It was ultimately Dart who helped raise the ceiling of what Ole Miss is capable of by completing 67% of his passes over three seasons for 10,617 yards, 72 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. His dual-threat ability added an extra dimension to the Rebels' offense with 1,541 yards and 14 career touchdowns on the ground.

Arguably one of Kiffin’s more impressive coaching jobs came with Trinidad Chambliss in 2025.

Everyone understands the jump from Division II football to the FBS is a steep learning curve as is.

But for Kiffin to find a way to make his offense function at a high level amid that kind of transition isn’t supposed to look so smooth.

However, he did exactly that which is why LSU fans are hoping lightning can strike by hiring Kiffin.

Leavitt doesn’t have to be Corral, Dart or even Chambliss. But by joining a coach whose reputation is built on maximizing quarterbacks, Leavitt is giving himself a chance to elevate his NFL stock.

LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Leavitt is Perfect for Kiffin's Offense

During his first season in Tempe, Leavitt showed the moxie a Kiffin quarterback needs to be successful. If he can dial up that same type of competitive nature to Baton Rouge, it'll go a long way to determine LSU's ceiling this fall.

Not only does he have the swagger of an SEC superstar, but Leavitt has all the intangibles a quarterback needs to compete for a national title. He uses his high football IQ to process at an elite level with the mental toughness to take a hit and get right back up.

Whether he needs to extend plays in the pocket or threaten defenses with his legs, Leavitt has enough arm talent to attack vertically, along with enough experience to not be overwhelmed by the biggest moments of a game.

His development during an injury-shortened 2025 season showed he was ready to take on a bigger role for the Sun Devils. Now, Kiffin gets to reap the benefits of a redshirt junior tailor-made to make a difference offensively.

Leavitt wasn't brought in to win personal awards, but to lead the Tigers back into the national title conversation immediately.

LSU's mission is to win a championship with Leavitt, who gives Kiffin the kind of quarterback he has always preferred. Someone who is undoubtedly talented, mobile, aggressive but remains teachable.

That kind of pressure is what makes this situation at LSU so interesting because mega boosters didn't inject the program with millions to fall short right out of the gate.

Kiffin’s best quarterbacks don’t play scared, but process quickly, trust the play design and punish defenses that get nosy trying to stop the run. Leavitt has the weapons Arizona State couldn't quite provide, but he was still able to parlay his redshirt freshman success into a playoff bid anyway.

Leavitt's confidence gives Kiffin a passer willing to push the football downfield, and his experience gives the Tigers a quarterback mentally capable of performing in the bright lights of the SEC.

Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Kyle Scott (77) blocks for quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kiffin's been around long enough to tutor elite pocket passers, convert afterthought running backs into capable quarterbacks, and mold lightly used transfers into all-conference performers.

That's what makes Leavitt's comparison to Dart so obvious, and that's not going to be where it ends.

Dart was the engine that made Ole Miss' offense such a dynamic attack that became so difficult for any opponent in the country to defend.

Leavitt has a chance to follow a similar path, not because he is a carbon copy, but because the ingredients are familiar.

Kiffin has built enough quarterback success stories to deserve the benefit of the doubt when he identifies his next guy.

Leavitt doesn’t need to be perfect right away, but he does need to be decisive, efficient and explosive enough to make defenses defend every blade of grass.

And if that happens, LSU’s offense can take off much quicker than anyone is expecting.

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