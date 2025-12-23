$2.4 Million Transfer Quarterback Labels LSU Football, Oregon Ducks As Contenders

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing to spend top dollar in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program in search of a franchise quarterback.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he cited the financial promise the LSU program has that ultimately helped sway his decision to the Bayou State over the Ole Miss Rebels and Florida Gators.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, with the NCAA Transfer Portal window less than 10 days away from opening on Jan. 2, the LSU Tigers will be big spenders in the market with the program in search of a starting quarterback.

According to multiple reports, the LSU Tigers are a team to watch for the No. 1 overall player in the Transfer Portal.

The Target to Know: QB Sam Leavitt

LSU has emerged as an early contender for Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt with multiple programs preparing to spend top dollar on the coveted transfer.

Oregon and Indiana are also viewed as teams to watch, according to On3 Sports last week, with the new staff in Baton Rouge eyeing him as a top option.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But his breakout season came last fall where he rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, he's made his move. Leavitt will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal with two years of eligibility remaining with an opportunity to earn a significant payday at his next destination.

The Arizona State transfer will command top dollar in the portal market as the No. 1 overall player and an experienced veteran quarterback at the collegiate level.

