Commitment Preview: Pair of LSU Football Targets Set to Reveal Decisions on Saturday
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers boast the No. 3 Recruiting Class in America headlined by Bryce Underwood, the nation's No. 1 quarterback, with the program eyeing more talent in the 2025 cycle.
The Bayou Bengals have reeled in premier talent in the country with the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 running back and No. 1 cornerback all verbally pledged to the program.
Now, LSU has their sights set on a pair of 2025 targets set to reveal their decisions on Saturday, August 24th.
What's the latest buzz surrounding a pair of top players on LSU's Big Board?
The Latest:
Jonah Williams: No. 1 Safety in America
The Galveston (Tex.) Ball safety will choose between LSU, Texas A&M, Texas, Oregon and USC on Saturday, August 24th at 6:30pm CT from Kermit Courville Stadium.
The five-star has kept his recruitment close to the vest over the last three weeks after wrapping up an eventful summer, but what's the latest buzz surrounding Williams' recruitment?
LSU Tigers
The LSU staff has worked overtime in this recruitment. A source told LSU Tigers On SI that the staff and Williams' camp spoke at length earlier this week with the program continuing to remain in contact with the five-star phenom.
It's important to note that Williams is being pursued as a dual-sport athlete at each of his final five choices. For LSU, this works in their favor.
LSU has utilized head coach Jay Johnson as a recruiting tool in this one. He's widely known for his excellence in the recruiting game and isn't shying away from the competition in this one either.
Johnson has visited with Williams and has ramped up his push to get this one across the finish line, but it will be a battle until the buzzer. Texas and Texas A&M are doing their due diligence in this one.
LSU knows the NIL ballpark this one will be in and have made that clear. Now, with a decision a little over 24 hours out, the Bayou Bengals are near the top in this one.
Depending on who you ask, it's an LSU vs. Texas battle or an LSU vs. Texas A&M fight. Most firmly have LSU in this one no matter who the other program at the top is.
Texas Longhorns
The Longhorns have ramped up their push for Williams significantly over the last few months. A school that appeared to be on the outside looking in, Texas has become a top contender for the five-star.
Now, down the stretch, they've continued working the phone lines and are a heavy hitter in this one alongside the Aggies.
Once the Longhorns made the coaching hire on the baseball front with head coach Jim Schlossnagle, it made Williams take a harder look at the program.
Schlossnagle, the former head coach at Texas A&M, has stayed in touch with Williams and the relationship is what ultimately got the No. 1 safety to Austin for a late visit in July.
Williams hopped in the car and made the drive over to the Texas campus on the final weekend of July. He checked in with the football staff and gave them the chance to give their pitch.
It's clear, the Longhorns are going deep into their bag of tricks for Williams and are swining for the fences down the stretch.
Texas A&M Aggies
The Aggies were seemingly the frontrunner for much of Williams' recruitment. Though we've seen crystal balls placed in favor of several programs, there was always significant buzz for the top-ranked defensive back to ultimately land in AggieLand.
Although there remains contact, LSU and Texas are beginning to make noise here down the stretch here.
With the departure of Schlossnagle on the baseball front, Williams then took an unofficial visit to Texas for the final weeekend of July.
The Aggies will also look to make a move in the final 24 hours of his recruitment in what appears to be a three-horse race between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.
Aidan Anding: No. 2 Cornerback in Louisiana
Ruston (La.) cornerback Aidan Anding is inching towards revealing a college decision after locking in his commitment date for August 24th, he revealed via social media last weekend.
Anding, the No. 2 rated cornerback in The Boot, has been a prospect on LSU's radar over the last few months with recruiting guru Frank Wilson extending an offer in June.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder was expected to reveal a college decision at the end of June, but after receiving an offer from LSU, he elected to push back his commitment date.
Now, Anding will choose between LSU, Texas and Arkansas on August 24th with the Bayou Bengals trending for his services.
Anding, one of the top athletes in the Louisiana, has received All-State honors in football, basketball and track. A true phenom, LSU is ramping up the push after significant buzz to another SEC program.
The Texas Longhorns had all the momentum this summer with Steve Sarkisian and Co. fully in front to land Anding's services, but now the hometown program has ramped up its push.
“Really, it’s the in-state school, but me, I wasn’t much of a football player (growing up),” Anding told On3. “I was a basketball player, but I didn’t really watch basketball that much. I had nothing in my mind about football. But, after hearing (about LSU) and seeing stuff about it, it’s a good program, for one, and it’s the in-state school with a lot of fans and love shown to that program.”
Now, LSU Tigers On SI has logged a prediction in favor of Brian Kelly and the Bayou Bengals winning out for his services.
LSU has the momentum with a decision 24 hours out and should receive good news on Saturday.
We've already seen On3 Sports recruiting experts Billy Embody and Steve Wiltfong place predictions in favor of LSU as they look to lockdown the Louisiana star. All signs point to the Tigers sealing the deal here once he goes public with a decision.
Kelly and Co. will have retooled the secondary over the last few weeks after landing a commitment from the No. 1 cornerback in America (DJ Pickett).
With Pickett on board, the Tigers continued trending in the right direction in the defensive backfield after securing a pledge from Lone Star State native Kade Phillips last weekend.
Now, LSU will look to add their third cornerback commitment on Saturday with Anding looking to make his college choice.
