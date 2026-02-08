LSU Football Players Log Super Bowl LX Predictions Ahead Of Patriots vs. Seahawks

The LSU Tigers will once again be well-represented in this year's Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks with over a handful of former players set to suit up.

Five former Tigers are on the Patriots roster, while Anthony Bradford is a starting guard for the Seahawks.

The Patriots roster features three LSU starters in rookie offensive tackle Will Campbell, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, and linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson along with rookie linebacker Bradyn Swinson. A fifth former Tiger – Jaquelin Roy – is on New England’s injured reserve list.

LSU has had at least one player on the roster of teams competing in the Super Bowl for 25 consecutive years. The streak dates back to February of 2002 when running back Kevin Faulk made the first of five Super Bowl appearances with the Patriots.

Now, ahead of Super Bowl LX, the current LSU Tigers have logged their predictions on which team will come out with the win:

Multiple LSU Tigers newcomers including wide receivers Jayce Brown and Tre Brown II logged their picks along with Princewill Umanmielen and Stephiylan Green.

Nine former LSU players have won two Super Bowl titles with Clyde Edwards-Helaire being the most recent, winning championships with the Chiefs in 2022 and 2023. Other Tigers with a pair of Super Bowl rings include Rohan Davey, Randall Gay, Jarvis Green, Tory James, Leonard Marshall, Booger McFarland, Spencer Ware and Corey Webster.

Faulk’s five Super Bowl appearances are the most of any former Tiger, followed by linebacker Roy “Moonie” Winston, who played in the game four times with the Vikings in the 1970s.

LSU will be well-represented once again this year with over a handful of former Tigers lacing up their cleats for the showdown in California with an opportunity to reach the pinnacle of the sport.

Now, all eyes are on Sunday's Super Bowl showdown with kickoff for the contest between New England and Seattle is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 8. The game will be televised on NBC.

