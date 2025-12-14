Oak Grove (La.) five-star forward Caroline Bradley remains a priority prospect for Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers as her rise continues in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Bradley, the No. 3 overall prospect in her class, has emerged as an elite target with the "Who's Who" of women's basketball entering the race for her services.

The 6-foot-5 star comes in as the No. 1 prospect in Louisiana with a myriad of offers on the list - including Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks after the program made the call over the summer.

But Mulkey and the LSU staff have prioritized Bradley with the Tigers continuing to keep a foot on the gas for the gifted center.

Mulkey and the entire LSU Tigers staff hit the road to River Ridge (La.) over the weekend to check-in with Bradley for her matchup against John Curtis.

LSU has taken multiple trips up to Oak Grove across the last two years to receive face-time with Bradley - this time attending a road game of hers near New Orleans.

"Bradley has the size on the interior that makes it difficult for high school prospects to keep her off the glass on either end of the court," 247Sports wrote.

"She is comfortable playing through contact. In due time, look for her to become increasingly aware of where potential double teams are coming from, allowing her to make passes to open shooters in real time. For a young prospect with her size, Bradley moves well from side to side while maintaining a consistent pace of play."

It's clear LSU has the edge here in her recruitment with Mulkey and Co. hosting Bradley for multiple unofficial trips to Baton Rouge, but the top programs will continue ramping up their push.

South Carolina and others are swinging for the fences in Bradley's process alongside the LSU Tigers where she continues exploding on the prep scene.

Bradley played an integral role in Oak Grove’s pursuit of a state championship last season as just a sophomore. She averaged 20.6 points, 14.5 rebounds, 2.6 blocked shots, and 2.5 assists, lifting the Lady Tigers to a 21-4 record - ultimately falling in the title game.

Now, all eyes are on her junior campaign with Mulkey and Co. keeping tabs on the elite 2027 prospect as she navigates her process with LSU a frontrunner.

