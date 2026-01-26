Lane Kiffin Achieves Historic Recruiting Milestone Amid LSU Football's Portal Haul

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are navigating a strong offseason in Baton Rouge with the program assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America across a historic three-week stretch.

Once the portal window opened for business on Jan. 2, Kiffin and his new-look coaching staff attacked the free agent market with over 40 newcomers signed to join the program for Spring Camp.

It's simple. Kiffin called his shot at his introductory press conference on Dec. 1 and has quickly backed it up on the recruiting trail with an all-time great Transfer Portal Class headlined by a trio of players ranked No. 1 at their positions.

"Then go to the portal, which I have zero concern about the interest of players with that, because I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, I mean, makes me want to get on the phone right now, but the portal is not open," Kiffin said on Dec. 1.

Now, Kiffin has made history.

The LSU shot-caller has inked nine Top-100 players in this year's Transfer Portal Cycle headlined by the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 edge rusher.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

It's a historic recruiting milestone with LSU now signing the top Transfer Portal Class in recent memory with Sam Leavitt - the No. 1 overall transfer - headlining the haul.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Despite an injury riddled 2025 season, the former Arizona State quarterback had his breakout campaign in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 season throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, all eyes are on the 2026 season with Leavitt set to lead Kiffin's coveted roster into battle with expectations rising for the program with a new staff at the helm.

