LSU Football's Top-10 Transfer Signees: Jordan Seaton Adds To Elite Portal Class

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin is quickly proving why he made the move from Oxford to Baton Rouge after signing an all-time great NCAA Transfer Portal Class in January.

Once Kiffin arrived in the Bayou State, championship expectations rose for Tiger fans with one of America's top decision-makers inking a deal with the program, but there was work that needed to be done across his first offseason.

LSU placed an emphasis on the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program swinging for the fences with the Tigers ultimately landing nine Top-100 players in the free agent market.

From the No. 1 overall transfer in Sam Leavitt to the top-ranked edge rusher in Princewill Umanmielen, the Bayou Bengals are in business once again with Kiffin at the helm.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

- No. 114 - WR Winston Watkins

#LSU has now landed nine Top-100 players in the Transfer Portal.



That includes:

- No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt

- No: 1 OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 1 EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield

- No. 3 IOL Devin Harper



Three Top-5 transfers signed.



No. 1 class in America. pic.twitter.com/kD83OhSZLe — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 24, 2026

The Headliner: QB Sam Leavitt

LSU sent shockwaves across the college football landscape after Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt, the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, signed with the program - giving Kiffin his QB1 for the 2026 season.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his money year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program under Kenny Dillingham and Co.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

#LSU officially signed the No. 1 EDGE in the Transfer Portal on Wednesday: Princewill Umanmielen.



The ex-Ole Miss Rebel has arrived in Baton Rouge alongside TJ Dottery + Winston Watkins.



Dottery signed with LSU as the No. 8 LB in the portal.



The “brothers are back together.” pic.twitter.com/MiCXjsVqVX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

The Defensive Anchor: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

The Ole Miss Rebels star entered the NCAA Transfer Portal database early Wednesday morning where he wasted no time in making things official with the LSU Tigers just hours later.

Umanmielen checks in as the No. 1 rated edge rusher in the Transfer Portal and the No. 5 overall player in this year's cycle after revealing his decision.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior season after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

Kifffin and the LSU Tigers went above and beyond to make this deal happen with an unprecedented scenario unfolding behind the scenes with the program landing their star defender.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: