Lane Kiffin Must Land This Elite Transfer Quarterback Amid LSU Football's Rebuild

The NCAA Transfer Portal window is officially open with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers set to be big spenders across the two-week window this month.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, the new shot-caller of the program cited the program's financial alignment as a critical component to his decision-making process.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now, LSU will be opening the program's checkbook across the two-week Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. eyeing a franchise quarterback this month.

The Bayou Bengals have been linked to Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt since he revealed his intentions of entering the Transfer Portal weeks ago where he now comes in as the No. 1 signal-caller in the market.

Leavitt didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

But he put his name on the map in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff.

Leavitt rounded out the 2024 season after throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, Indiana Hoosiers, and Miami Hurricanes are among the early teams to watch for Leavitt, according to On3 Sports, but now there's a twist.

Leavitt has entered the Transfer Portal with a do-not-contact tag - meaning he will control his own process with schools in mind.

But one analyst is calling his shot on the LSU Tigers landing Leavitt, according to a report fromAtoZSports.com.

"LSU can go a couple of different ways, but Sam Leavitt ending up as head coach under Lane Kiffin feels like the best-case scenario. While Leavitt is talented, he is also volatile. Working in the Kiffin offense would keep things simple and hopefully tap fully into his ceiling," the report wrote.

Now, all eyes are on Leavitt where he could line up a visit to LSU in the coming days as his process begins.

