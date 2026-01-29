Lane Kiffin Takes Major Visit to See No. 2 QB in Louisiana Committed to LSU Football

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin hit the road to Shreveport (La.) on Thursday morning for an in-person visit with Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.

Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, committed to the LSU Tigers last September over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback became the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he's since chipped away at other prospects as an avid recruiter for the program.

Now, Kiffin and Co. are keeping in close contact with the Top-10 quarterback in America to keep him pledged to the Bayou Bengals.

Houston put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70%) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and the dynamic quarterback once again stuffed the stat sheet for his prep squad.

In just 25 games at the varsity level, Houston has thrown for 8,330 yards and 80 touchdowns. while also tallying an additional 1,632 yards and 19 scores scores on the ground.

Now, despite a coaching change in Baton Rouge, Houston is still dialed in with the LSU Tigers after Lane Kiffin made his way down to the Bayou State.

“The offense is attractive because it takes the skills of whoever the quarterback is and uses those skills to best serve the team. I believe that the opportunities are limitless for me in this offense as long as I put in the work," Houston told TigerBait.com.

Houston has met with Kiffin twice across the last week after making his way to Baton Rouge last weekend followed by the coaching staff traveling up to Shreveport (La.) on Thursday.

Courtesy of Peyton Houston on Instagram,

LSU has dominated the offseason via the Transfer Portal with a trio of new signal-callers making their way to Baton Rouge - headlined by the No. 1 quarterback in the market, Sam Leavitt.

The Tigers also added former five-star quarterback Husan Longstreet to the haul where he's coming off of his true freshman campaign with the USC Trojans.

Now, as Houston remains dialed in with his commitment to the Bayou Bengals, LSU will keep a foot on the gas to keep him pledged to the program.

