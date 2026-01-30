Lane Kiffin on the Road: LSU Football Travels Across America To See Elite Targets

The LSU Tigers coaching staff has traveled across America this week while checking in with priority targets in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as Lane Kiffin and Co. continue building relationships with top prospects.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on attacking the recruiting trail with the new-look coaching staff dominating the Transfer Portal, but attention has now shifted to the 2027 cycle.

LSU has hopped on flights across the country this week while holding in-person and in-home visits with top targets on the board - including the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in America Albert Simien.

Kiffin has personally checked in with LSU's top-ranked commit on offense, Peyton Houston, along with multiple blue-chippers in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Three Critical Visits: Kiffin Hits the Road

No. 1: Easton Royal - No. 1 WR in America

New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver Easton Royal received a visit from Kiffin last week as the LSU Tigers intensify their pursuit for the current Texas Longhorns commit.

Royal checks in as the No. 1 wideout in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the hometown LSU Tigers now playing catch up after he made his move to join the Longhorns' class last fall after a heavy pursuit.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Fast forward to Royal's junior season in 2025 and it was much of the same - finishing the year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns where his track speed was on full display.

Lane Kiffin made his way down to New Orleans on Thursday to visit the No. 1 WR in America: Easton Royal.



The five-star prospect out of the Bayou State revealed a commitment to Texas last fall.



Now, Kiffin and Co. are putting a foot on the gas for the No. 1 WR in the 2027 class. pic.twitter.com/DZfQ7XvFlX — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 22, 2026

No. 2: Albert Simien - No. 1 IOL in America

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers staff checked in with Lake Charles (La.) Sam Houston five-star offensive lineman Albert Simien on Wednesday afternoon as the blue-chipper continues his rise in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle.

Simien, the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in America, has cruised up the recruiting rankings across his time on the prep scene where he currently sits in the top slot at his position.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Florida Gators, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Texas A&M Aggies, among several others, across his prep career.

But the LSU Tigers continue putting a foot on the gas with Kiffin making his way over to Lake Charles (La.) on Wednesday for an in-person visit with Simien.

Lane Kiffin made his way to Lake Charles (La.) to visit with the No. 1 IOL in America on Wednesday: Albert Simien.



The 6’4, 280-pounder checks in as a Top-10 prospect in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with #LSU in the mix.



Kiffin continues his pursuit of the elite prospect. pic.twitter.com/DNJUWI22Ub — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 29, 2026

No. 3: Peyton Houston - No. 2 QB in Louisiana

Kiffin hit the road to Shreveport (La.) on Thursday morning for an in-person visit with Evangel Christian four-star quarterback Peyton Houston.

Houston, the No. 2 rated signal-caller in Louisiana, committed to the LSU Tigers last September over the USC Trojans, Texas Longhorns, and Oklahoma Sooners, among others, down the stretch of his process.

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback became the first pledge in LSU's 2027 Recruiting Class where he's since chipped away at other prospects as an avid recruiter for the program.

Now, Kiffin and Co. are keeping in close contact with the Top-10 quarterback in America to keep him pledged to the Bayou Bengals.

