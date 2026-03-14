Texas Longhorns at LSU Football Receives Unique Prediction as Lane Kiffin Era Begins

In what will be one of the most anticipated matchups of Southeastern Conference play this fall, the Texas Longhorns will travel to Death Valley for a clash against Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Nov. 14.

Kiffin and Co. have redesigned the programs roster this offseason with an all-time great Transfer Portal Class headlined by nine Top-100 players via the free agent market.

"I think talent-wise, probably is. A lot of that too is also the numbers," Kiffin said when asked if it was the best portal class ever. "The volume helps when I make that statement. I think, over time, in general, volume's gone up because as the system evolved.

"It's really created a system that makes players go in and like I said in the beginning, when it was first created, at least now there's only one window. You basically had created a system that was two times a year as a player, so I don't blame them."

On the other side, the Texas Longhorns return star quarterback Arch Manning while reeling in multiple offensive threats with Steve Sarkisian set to have an embarrassment of riches at his disposal in 2026.

With two star-studded rosters set to collide, it's no secret Death Valley is preparing for chaos come Nov. 14 with CBS Sports believing it will be one of the "scariest" environments in 2026.

Courtesy of Jackson Williams on Instagram.

"The wealthiest rosters in the country meet in mid-November for what could be a season-defining contest for both coaching staffs," CBS Sports wrote. "Tiger Stadium will be extremely loud the previous weekend against Alabama, and somehow, it may surpass that on the intensity scale should LSU beat the Crimson Tide and Texas enters inside the top 5.

"Those are both strong possibilities. No time has been set yet, but it's unlikely the SEC will do the Longhorns any favors. This has night game in Death Valley written all over it."

As the clock ticks, Kiffin's inaugural season at the helm of the LSU Tigers is inching closer with multiple blockbuster matchups on the 2026 docket - including a date against the Longhorns in Death Valley.

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