LSU Football Prioritizing Coveted Texas Quarterback Following Visit with the Tigers
Celina (Tex.) four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge last weekend after taking in the program's Spring Camp practice on Saturday.
Bentley, who's now rated as a Top-5 signal-caller in America, is in the midst of an impressive offseason with Brian Kelly's staff turning up the heat.
The fast-rising prospect out of the Lone Star State has been on a hot streak as of late after reeling in scholarships from a myriad of programs including Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State and Texas Tech.
Bentley is coming off of a dominant junior season where he began gaining national recognition as one of the top quarterbacks in Texas.
He's now seen his ranking skyrocket to the No. 5 overall quarterback in America, according to On3 Sports' latest recruiting rankings update.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder torched defenses after logging 3,330 yards passing and 47 touchdowns while completing 70 percent of his throws in 2024.
He added another 933 yards rushing and 16 more scores on his way to leading his prep squad to a state championship.
Now, Bentley's hot streak continues with the LSU Tigers entering the mix after extending an offer in early February.
After his trip to LSU, Bentley is feeling like a priority by the Tigers with the program putting a full-court press on the fast-rising signal-caller.
LSU did not take a quarterback in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle after Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 player in America, flipped his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.
Now, the program is ramping up its push for a talented player under center in next year's recruiting cycle.
The Texas native has checked in with Oklahoma and LSU thus far during the spring with a trio of unofficial visits left to Ohio State [March 19], Florida State [March 22] and Georgia Tech [March 29].
It's a significant stretch in Bentley's recruitment as he begins navigating finalists while setting up an official visit schedule for the sumer.
Co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan picked up the phone and dished out an offer to the prized 2026 star just weeks ago and immediately began putting in work for Bentley's services. It's clear the efforts are paying off with the Bayou Bengals then earning a visit.
All eyes will be on Bentley down the stretch with the LSU program looking to get the Lone Star State stud back in town for an official visit this summer.
The Tigers also hosted a coveted wide receiver last week with the program quickly beginning to trend for his services.
LSU Trending for Top-Five Wide Receiver
DeSoto (Tex.) wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is fresh off of a visit to Baton Rouge over the weekend for a multi-day stay with the LSU Tigers.
Feaster, who recently reclassified from the 2027 cycle into the 2026 cycle in February, was rated as the No. 1 receiver in his former recruiting class.
Now, despite making the move to graduate high school a year early, the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder remains a Top-5 wideout in the 2026 cycle.
The opportunity to reclassify provided Feaster with the chance to get one step closer to the next level. He'll skip his junior campaign and lock in for his senior year at DeSoto (Tex.).
"For me, I've done so much in high school. My parents, my parents, and I felt like it was time to go to the next level," Feaster told Rivals of his decision. "Not only that -- I was ready. This is a big step for me. As long as I'm prepared and I'm ready, I'll be fine."
In addition to jumping up to the 2026 class last month, Feaster has also cut his national offer list down to 12 finalists: LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Tennessee, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and SMU.
Brian Kelly's Tigers are standing out to Feaster as his recruitment process ramps up this offseason after expediting his prep career.
After taking the weekend in Baton Rouge, Feaster will be back in The Boot for an official visit in June to round out his recruitment process, but the LSU Tigers are trending.
On3 Sports recruiting experts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged predictions for Feaster to end up in the LSU Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class.
The elite-level receiver would be a monstrous addition to the program's haul in the rising senior class. He's a proven pass catcher with the intangibles poised to take over the next level.
LSU currently holds the No. 3 rated 2026 class in America and the No. 1 class in the Southeastern Conference.
