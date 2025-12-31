LSU Football, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide In Mix For Elite Tight End

Quitman (Ga.) Brooks County four-star tight end George Lamons has ascended into one of America's top prospects with the LSU Tigers firmly in the race for his services.

Lamons, the No. 10 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, recently backed off of a commitment to Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies where he's back on the market with a myriad of schools in the race.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pounder has shined in the Peach State with the LSU Tigers emerging as a school to know in his process along multiple SEC programs.

According to Rivals, the LSU Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Kentucky Wildcats, Auburn Tigers, and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are schools to know.

The elite pass-catcher is being recruited as a wideout by most programs, according to a source, with his potential as a wideout intriguing schools.

Lamons had 63 receptions for 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns on offense as a sophomore while earning MaxPreps Sophomore All-American Honors in 2024.

Now, as he comes off of a strong junior campaign in Georgia, the talented tight end has his the reset button on his recruitment with the new LSU Tigers coaching staff looking to make an impact this offseason.

LSU will look to get the highly-touted Georgia prospect to Baton Rouge this offseason for a visit with the program's top targets beginning to lock in trips to campus.

Jaiden Bryant: No. 1 EDGE in America

Irmo (S.C.) four-star edge rusher Jaiden Bryant has blossomed into one of America's top prospects after a strong junior campaign with the LSU Tigers making their presence felt in his recruitment.

Bryant, the No. 1 edge rusher in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, comes in as a Top-50 overall prospect with the South Carolina native continuing to generate significant buzz.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pounder has reeled in a myriad of offers with the likes of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Michigan Wolverines, LSU Tigers, Alabama Crimson Tide, and Florida Gators, among others, making up the double-digit scholarship sheet.

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant's Instagram.

As a sophomore in 2024, Bryant logged 94 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, 7 pass breakups and four forced fumbles where he ascended into a national recruit with top schools extending scholarships.

Now, he has found himself as the No. 1 EDGE in America with the LSU Tigers catching his eye after a recent staff hire.

