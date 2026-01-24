Lane Kiffin Lands Three Top-Five Transfers in First Portal Class for LSU Football

The LSU Tigers have entered rare territory after assembling arguably the greatest NCAA Transfer Portal Class of all-time this offseason behind the recruiting efforts of first-year head coach Lane Kiffin.

Under Kiffin's guidance, the Bayou Bengals pieced together 42-man haul across a three-week stretch headlined by a trio of players rated No. 1 at their positions.

Along with the three prospects sitting in the top-five, the LSU Tigers inked nine Top-100 transfers to go along with four wide receivers sitting in the Top-50 at their position.

In what will go down as one of the greatest Transfer Portal hauls of all-time, Kiffin has quickly rewritten the history books across his first offseason in Baton Rouge.

LSU has three players rated No. 1 at their positions. Who's in?

No. 1 Quarterback: Sam Leavitt

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Arizona State transfer checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. landing their signal-caller for the 2026 season.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his money year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program under Kenny Dillingham and Co.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

Now, he's Bayou State bound with Kiffin landing his quarterback for the 2026 season.

No. 1 Offensive Lineman: Jordan Seaton

The Colorado Buffaloes star checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. now landing their ninth Top-100 player in the free agent market.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign where he boasted a 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

After back-to-back dominant seasons with the Buffaloes, Seaton made the move to enter the Transfer Portal with the LSU Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Miami Hurricanes emerging as the three schools intensifying their pursuit.

No. 1 EDGE: Princewill Umanmielen

The Ole Miss Rebels star entered the NCAA Transfer Portal database early Wednesday morning where he wasted no time in making things official with the LSU Tigers just hours later.

The coveted SEC defender checks in as the No. 1 rated edge rusher in the Transfer Portal and the No. 5 overall player in this year's cycle after revealing his decision.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Texas native is fresh off of a strong junior season after making his way to the SEC - logging 45 total tackles while also tallying a strong 12 tackles for loss, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception on the season.

Kifffin and the LSU Tigers went above and beyond to make this deal happen with an unprecedented scenario unfolding behind the scenes, according to CBS Sports.

