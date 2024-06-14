LSU Football: Tigers Offer Elite Louisiana Defensive Back Jhase Thomas, LSU Trending
Destrehan (LA.) defensive back Jhase Thomas has been dreaming of an offer from LSU over the last few years, and after an impressive showing at LSU's Elite Camp on Thursday, his dream became a reality,
After chasing an offer from his hometown school, Thomas earned a scholarship from Brian Kelly and the Tigers.
The 2025 defensive back has been on LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen's radar after several unofficial trips to Baton Rouge.
Heading into the summer, it was expected that if Thomas showed out during camps in Death Valley, the offer would be close.
On Thursday, the moment happened.
Thomas reportedly logged a pair of 40-yard dashes in the 4.4 range while piecing together an impressive all-around performance during drill work.
LSU has developed an efficient Destrehan to Baton Rouge pipeline over the years with the most recent success story coming from Justin Jefferson.
Jefferson, who just inked the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history, took Death Valley by storm during his time in the purple and gold.
Now, the Tigers continue pursuing prospects from the program just down the road.
Thomas earned the offer and quickly began trending LSU's way with the Bayou Bengals now leading for his services, according to a source familiar with his recruitment.
Once the offer was official, recruiting experts also began logging their predictions for LSU to earn a commitment. Shea Dixon of On3 Sports placed a prediction on Thursday night.
Expect LSU to work fast for Thomas with the 2025 recruiting class taking shape.
Thursday's Elite Camp also saw Thomas' teammate make his way to Baton Rouge: Jabari Mack.
Mack, the No. 1 wideout in Louisiana, received a scholarship from his hometown program earlier this year with wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton monitoring the Destrehan (La.) product.
Now, Mack has made his way to Baton Rouge on Thursday for LSU's annual Elite Camp taking place.
For the top wideout in the Bayou State, the LSU offer was one Mack had been waiting for as he continues piling up college interest during the offseason.
The four-star 2026 prospect dominated his sophomore season at Destrehan (La.) and continues soaring up the rankings.
A Top 10 receiver in his class, he's become a hot commodity on the recruiting trail.
At 6-feet, 170 pounds he's received offers from Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Penn State, among others.
Now, LSU has entered the mix for the No. 1 wide receiver in the Bayou State as this program looks to continue stockpiling the state's top players after an impressive 2024 cycle.
