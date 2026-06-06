LSU Is Slowly Growing The Class of 2028 Through Summer Camps

LSU Football is back to hosting its annual elite camps in Baton Rouge for high school athletes. After wrapping up their first camp on Friday, three class of 2028 prospects walked away with offers.

Friday's camp was one of three the program will host this summer, with the next on June 12 and the Friday Night Lights elite camp to close out the summer schedule on June 20.

The camps are for recruits of all positions, places, and recruiting status to come to LSU's campus and have an opportunity to showcase their football skills. And when they perform well, they can add LSU to their list of offers.

The Three Offers

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Barion Brown (6) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Louisiana native Noble Williams received an offer after Friday's camp as a strong running back for the class of 2028. He's logged over 600 yards and six touchdowns in a single season during his high school career.

Williams has also received offers from Tulane, Texas, Mississippi State, Syracuse and UTSA as a three-star running back prospect. His hometown of LSU now joins the race for the young recruit.

Wide receiver Ka’mhad Plump's weekend trip to Baton Rouge from Hattiesburg, Mississippi, was made worthwhile after receiving an offer from LSU. The 6'1 rising junior, who was a dual-sport basketball and football star in high school, has also received offers from in-state schools Ole Miss and Southern Miss, as well as SEC competitor Missouri.

The Tigers also offered a defensive prospect this weekend, four-star cornerback Dominic Butler out of Allen, Texas. As a six-foot defensive addition, Butler ranks as the No. 38 cornerback in the country and No. 48 recruit in Texas.

LSU adds to Butler's long list of recruits from notable programs such as Florida State, Arizona, Auburn, North Carolina, Wisconsin, SMU, Tulsa, Arizona State, Boston College, Houston, Louisville and Florida A&M.

The Recruiting Opportunity

Sep 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron watches game action against the UCLA Bruins during the second half the at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Tigers are still wrapping up their class of 2027 recruiting cycle, with official visits from recruits during June, before focusing on the team's summer camp and regular season. But in hosting their high school camps, the recruiting continues.

Being able to meet with the coaching staff, including recruiting assistant Ed Orgeron and head coach Lane Kiffin, some of the most notable names in college football and showcase talent on LSU grounds is an important first impression for young recruits.

As the summer continues with more elite camps, the Tigers will continue their recruiting. Seeing that some of the recruits in the class of 2028 received offers at their elite camps could influence more talent to visit Baton Rouge this summer, hoping to add LSU to their list of offers.

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