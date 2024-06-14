LSU Recruiting: Dual-Sport Phenom, No. 1 Safety in America Officially Visiting LSU
The LSU football staff continues preparation for a busy weekend on the recruiting trail with double-digit official visitors expected in Baton Rouge.
Prospects will arrive in town on Friday to begin their multi-day stays with Brian Kelly and Co. rolling out the carpet over the next 72 hours.
The staff will hold dinners in Tiger Stadium, photoshoots and more with the top players in America prepared to check out what the Bayou Bengals have to offer.
The double-digit official visitors list includes the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in Carius Curne, four-star wide receiver CJ Wiley and many more, but LSU will also welcome dual-sport phenom Jonah Williams to town.
Williams, the No. 1 rated safety in America, will make his way to Baton Rouge on Friday to begin his multi-day stay.
Despite being one of the top players in the 2025 cycle on the gridiron, he's also a sought-after target on the diamond as well.
The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder will arrive in Death Valley with both football and baseball on his mind with the opportunity to check out both programs. Brian Kelly and LSU baseball's Jay Johnson will give their pitch over the weekend.
Williams is one of the top baseball players in Texas and primarily handles duties as a left-handed pitcher and outfielder. He'll also weigh his options in the 2025 MLB Draft next July.
Now, fast forward to this weekend, and the Tigers have an impressive pitch for the coveted target.
The LSU baseball program, led by Johnson and Co., are fresh off of winning the College World Series in 2023, while the football program has room for early playing time in the secondary.
Williams will take his fair share of visits this summer, with Texas A&M viewed as the frontrunner to land his services, but the Tigers will swing for the fences over the next few days.
LSU secondary coaches Corey Raymond and Jake Olsen have kept tabs on one of the best all-around athletes in America as he prepares to make his way to The Boot on Friday.
Who else do Tiger fans need to keep tabs on this weekend?
A look into a few other official visitors:
- Carius Curne (No. 1 IOL in America)
- Onis Konanbanny (Four-Star Cornerback)
- Kade Phillips (Four-Star Cornerback)
- Jourdin Crawford (Four-Star DL and current Auburn commit)
It's set to be a busy weekend in the Bayou State with the Tigers preparing to roll out the red carpet for double-digit official visitors. Look for Kelly and Co. to make a splash with a handful of priority targets arriving in the coming hours.
