LSU's Two-Sport Star Commit Stands Out At NBPA Camp

After a successful offseason in recruiting, both LSU's new hires, Lane Kiffin and Will Wade, brought the No. 1 tight end and No.4 power forward to LSU as a dual-sport commit.

Ahmad Hudson, Gatorade Player of the Year and five-star football player, plans to join the Tigers as a highly coveted class of 2027 recruit.

He was most recently seen at the NBPA Top 100 Camp this week, where he performed as a standout high school player, telling ESPN's Jason Jordan that these camps and circuit hoops to help prepare him mentally for his time in Baton Rouge.

Top-ranked Talent

Calvary vs. Ruston Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Academy. Ahmad Hudson blocks. | Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hudson, as the only class of 2027 recruit on Wade's roster, has lofty expectations to be successful in Baton Rouge as the No. 20 overall player in the country coming out of Ruston, LA. At 6'7, his frame and speed make him a prominent player on high school and professional courts.

The annual camp, held in Rock Hill, South Carolina, gathers high school recruits from across the country for a basketball tournament that's centered on NBA development, featuring NBA rules and referees.

Hudson finished out the camp ranking third in rebounds, averaging eight rebounds a game. He stood out in the camp next to elite recruit Beckham Black out of Texas.

His performance wasn't the only standout feature about the young dual-sport athlete, as he told ESPN that his mindset in the court, focusing on doing anything he can to win, rather than being the primary star.

The Pro-Level Mindset

Calvary vs. Ruston Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Academy. Ahmad Hudson. | Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He's used to making headlines and shining on football fields and basketball courts, but doesn't allow his talent to outshine the rest. Which is not the most common answer from recruits that sit in the Top 20 for two sports in the entire country.

"Coach [Will] Wade did tell me that he thought I was better than most of the guys on the LSU roster last year, so that was big to hear, but he doesn't tell me it's all about me. I'm fine with it," Hudson tells ESPN.

He added that he doesn't need to hear that he's getting all the shots, making himself a standout player that doesn't want to stand out.

His time in the camp is not only perfecting his basketball game, but also getting him used to the scene he'll be in at LSU. Surrounded by top-ranked talent. With Wade's impressive international stars taking up half of the roster and talented transfers on the back half, Hudson will be coming in after their debut year of a new era of LSU basketball.

"I play with a lot of great players and at the Top 100 Camp, I'm playing with the top players in the country," said Hudson. "That's how it'll be in college, a lot of high-level guys, so I just try to impact the game in a lot of different ways,"

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