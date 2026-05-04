LSU May Have Just Formed College Football's Best Tight End Duo

As LSU Football lands the No.1 ranked TE, five-star Ahmad Hudson, the talent at TE increases. With the well-known Trey'Dez Green being the Tigers' secured tight end, the two can contribute major offensive success to the roster.

When compared side by side, the two show similarities that prove their elite athletic ability.

Though Green will be eligible for the NFL before Hudson arrives as a true freshman, he can always choose to stay his senior year in 2027, which would give LSU the opportunity to boast one of college football's best tight end duos.

Trey'Dez Green

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) during warmups before the game against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Let's start with Trey'Dez Green. The 6'7 tight end, heads into his junior year with the Tigers with impressive stats under his belt. He leads the team in touchdowns with seven and ranks third on the team in receiving yards with 433.

He's a threat to any defense. Towering over linemen and speeding past safeties is just another snap for the talented Tiger. And he isn't expected to stop. With the No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt throwing to him this season, he's predicted to further break out of his shell and contribute serious success to the offense.

Ahmad Hudson

Calvary vs. Ruston Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Academy. Ahmad Hudson. | Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ahmad Hudson, out of Rouston, La., commits to LSU as a five-star tight end and the No. 18 player nationally. He's a fast-paced player who can easily adapt and contribute major success to the impressive offensive roster Kiffin has recruited for the class of 2027.

In his first year, Hudson's lab-created talent should be a perfect fit for LSU's offensive depth chart. His sophomore season alone, he put up 718 receiving yards and six touchdowns. His recruitment to LSU was over Nebraska, with plans to visit in June, as well as USC.

The Duo

Nov 15, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) celebrates a touchdown by tight end Bauer Sharp (10) against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

It's honestly freaky how similar the two are. With Green standing tall at 6'7, Hudson closely follows behind at 6'6.5. But that might be the only thing Hudson doesn't match up to. He's tall, fast and a threat to the defense - sound familiar?

They are both elite athletes on the football field and the basketball court. Both Green and Hudson are recognized as top dual-sport athletes across the nation. When basketball coach Will Wade was rehired this spring, Hudson was offered a scholarship and is expected to play both basketball and football when in Baton Rouge. Green's freshman year was similar - playing both basketball and football before solely focusing on football.

But in the realm of football, the duo is powerful. If LSU committed to a 12-man personnel, opting for 2 WRs and 2 TEs instead of the typical 3 receivers and 1 TE, the Hudson and Green combination could be a constant six-point threat if they end up taking the field together.

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