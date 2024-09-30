Matt McMahon, LSU Land Commitment from Top 100 Prospect Mazi Mosley
Matt McMahon and the LSU basketball staff have landed a commitment from four-star guard Mazi Mosley, he revealed via social media on Monday morning.
The California native ranks as a consensus Top 100 prospect in the 2025 cycle and provides the Tigers with another building block for the future of the backcourt.
Mosley officially visited LSU in the middle of September where he took in the scenes of Baton Rouge for a multi-day stay, went to the LSU vs. UCLA football game and ultimately took the time to create a game plan with McMahon and Co.
Now, LSU adds the coveted guard who selects the Tigers over a myriad of Power Four programs including USC, Iowa and Michigan, among others.
Mosley is a 6-foot-5 shooting guard with impressive shot-making ability that will help space the floor for the Tigers, but is also a key piece in getting to the basket off the dribble.
McMahon and the Tigers now secure commitment No. 2 in the 2025 cycle with Mosley joining four-star forward Matt Gilhool.
Both Mosley and Gilhool are Top 100 prospects with LSU making sure to stock up on talent for the long haul in Baton Rouge.
Matt Gilhool: No. 1 Player in Pennsylvania
The 6-foot-10, 205-pounder ranks as the No. 1 player in Pennsylvania with premier programs across America extending scholarships to the versatile forward.
Gilhool selected the Bayou Bengals over a slew of programs with his finalists consisting of Alabama, Georgia Tech, Iowa, LSU, Mississippi State, and Tennessee.
He took official visits to Georgia Tech and LSU before revealing he would shutdown his recruitment and go public with a commitment decision on Tuesday.
The coveted forward had planned to take visits elsewhere, but following a trip to Baton Rouge last weekend, Gilhool elected to shutdown his recruitment process and commit to the Tigers.
Now, the premier prospect has joined McMahon and Co.'s 2025 Recruiting Class as the first piece to a cycle that expects several dominos to fall sooner rather than later.
“Coach (Matt) McMahon is my guy, he’s really big on me. He wants versatile fours, able to space the floor and let his guards work," Gilhool told On3 Sports. "He likes his forwards to be able to get involved in ball screens and actions like that.”
LSU assistant coach Jalen Courtney-Williams ran point here in Gilhool's recruitment and led the way for a commitment to fall the Tigers' way. After a rigorous recruiting process that saw several top programs in the country in his ear, the relationship ultimately paid off for LSU to win out here.
There are key pieces to the process that worked in LSU's favor. McMahon thrives on utilizing versatile bigs to his advantage and it became a quick selling point for the Tigers during the recruitment process.
Gilhool, a long 6-foot-10 forward who can space the floor, fits into McMahon's scheme like a glove. It has the chance to be a match made in heaven with Gilhool buying into what the coaching staff was selling.
More LSU News:
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
What's Next for LSU Without Harold Perkins?
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.