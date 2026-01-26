Nebraska Cornhuskers Trending to Land Commitment From Prized LSU Football Target

Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon has emerged as a hot commodity on the recruiting trail as one of the top prospects remaining on the board in the 2026 cycle.

Berymon, a Top-10 recruit in the Bayou State, elected to bypass inking with a program during the Early Signing Period in December where he will now put pen to paper in February.

The 6-foot-2, 305-pounder has earned offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels, and Nebraska Cornhuskers, among others, across his prep career in Louisiana.

Berymon revealed a commitment to the Texas Longhorns last year, but reopened his recruitment just months later amid a pursuit from other schools - including the LSU Tigers and Nebraska Cornhuskers.

But LSU appears to now be out of the running for Berymon after inking three of the top defensive linemen in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle - Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson, and Deuce Geralds - along with multiple immediate impact additions via the Transfer Portal.

Berymon is now trending elsewhere with the Nebraska Cornhuskers emerging as the team to beat in his process, according to Rivals, with recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong locking in his prediction.

LSU has reloaded along the defensive line with a pair of five-stars in Brown and Anderson - along with Geralds as a Top-3 prospect at his position in the trenches.

LSU Projected Defensive Tackle Depth Chart:

Projected Starters: Dominick McKinley, Stephiylan Green

Depth: Malik Blocton, Achilles Woods, Shone Washington

Freshmen: Lamar Brown, Richard Anderson, Deuce Geralds

This will arguably be the most talented room on the 2026 roster with multiple transfer additions joining former five-star Dom McKinley alongside another pair of five-stars in Lamar Brown and Richard Anderson.

Now, with a loaded group, LSU has opted out of Berymon's recruitment with the Nebraska Cornhuskers picking up steam for the uber-talented defensive tackle out of the Bayou State.

LSU capped off a strong 2026 Recruiting Cycle with a pair of defensive back commitments in January.

