No. 1 Tight End in America Linked to LSU Football Amid Lane Kiffin's Aggressive Push

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has ascended into one of America's top prospects after back-to-back dominant seasons for his high school program.

Hudson, the No. 1 rated tight end in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle, put the nation on notice across his sophomore campaign in 2024 where a myriad of scholarship offers came.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder logged 39 receptions for 754 yards and six touchdowns during his breakout year on the gridiron, but it didn't stop there for the two-sport athlete.

On the hardwood, he was named the Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2-5A MVP as a sophomore after averaging 21 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks per game.

Since then, Hudson's recruitment has blossomed with his future as a two-sport star on full display across his junior campaign in the Bayou State.

Hudson has his choice of where he wants to play his college ball with offers from the likes of LSU, Texas, Nebraska, Alabama, and USC, among several others, on the double-digit list of schools pursuing.

The No. 1 tight end in America is remaining privy to the LSU Tigers where he was seen sporting LSU gloves during his state championship game last month, but he was also representing another contender in his process.

Courtesy of Ahmad Hudson's Instagram.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have also emerged as a threat in Hudson's recruitment process where he has made his way to Lincoln (Neb.) multiple times to check-in with Matt Rhule and Co.

Hudson was also repping a Nebraska headband during the title game as his prep squad chased a title in the Caesars SuperDome where it's no secret the Cornhuskers are at the top of his list alongside LSU.

Now, as Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers put a foot on the gas, the coaching staff has made sure to get an in-person meeting this month after traveling up to Ruston to see Hudson.

Hudson has remained open to the Cornhuskers as a contender in his process where Nebraska - like LSU - has offered him in both football and basketball where he has intentions of playing both sports in college.

Now, as his process intensifies, Kiffin's new staff will certainly be prioritizing the No. 1 tight end in America where his crew at Ole Miss was also emerging as a threat before moving to Baton Rouge, but fighting off Nebraska will be at the top of the list.

