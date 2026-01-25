No. 1 Transfer Portal OL Jordan Seaton's Price Tag Revealed After LSU Football Move

Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is officially Baton Rouge bound after signing with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Friday after a rigorous recruitment process.

Seaton checks in as the No. 1 offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal cycle with Kiffin and Co. inking the five-star to a monstrous deal for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pounder was the highest-graded true freshman offensive tackle in pass protection with at least 100 snaps in 2024 - according to Pro Football Focus - as he emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 as a youngster.

He didn’t allow a sack in 11 of his first 13 games where Seaton then carried momentum into his sophomore campaign with an astounding 91.4 grade through the first month of the season, per PFF.

LSU opened the checkbook for the top-five player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the Tigers ultimately beating out the Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes for his services.

According to On3 Sports, LSU went well above the $2 million mark for Seaton in order to earn his signature on Friday - with other reports stating that the program may have doubled that price tag.

Goes without saying, but LSU has clearly committed to bankrolling Lane Kiffin's 2026 roster at a high level.



As @On3 reported through the process, Jordan Seaton commanded well over $2 million. https://t.co/e8jwXPy7QU — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 25, 2026

The number for Colorado OL Jordan Seaton is between $4-5 million.



LSU, Oregon, and Miami all in the hunt for the left tackle. https://t.co/EzTENjYLdn — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) January 21, 2026

It's a monstrous number for the No. 1 Transfer Portal offensive lineman, but in an era where program's must "pay to play" in order to compete, LSU is proving they are willing to shell out the big bucks.

Along with Seaton in the mix, the LSU Tigers have inked nine Top-100 transfers in this year's cycle headlined by the No. 1 overall player in quarterback Sam Leavitt.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

Kiffin and Co. have gone above and beyond in order to set the table for the 2026 season with championship expectations rising in Baton Rouge.

Now, with the roster set in the Bayou State, all eyes are on Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals with Spring Camp just weeks away.

More LSU News:

Nick Saban Names LSU No. 1 Coaching Job in College Football Amid Lane Kiffin Move

Lane Kiffin Pulls Off Historic Feat in Landing Commitment From Princewill Umanmielen

One Underrated Transfer in LSU Football's No. 1 Ranked Portal Class Under Lane Kiffin

Join the Community: