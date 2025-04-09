Prediction: LSU Football Trending to Land Commitment From Top Louisiana Athlete
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers remain on the prowl for the top prospects in America with the program beginning to fill out the 2026 Recruiting Class.
With nine commitments to this point, the Bayou Bengals are off to an impressive start in a cycle that boasts an embarrassment of riches in Louisiana.
One key Louisiana prospect that is on the LSU Tigers' radar is two-way star Dezyrian "Pook" Ellis.
The Winnsboro (La.) Franklin Parish star reeled in an offer from LSU during the program's "Junior Day" event during the final weekend of January with the Tigers quickly gaining momentum.
Now, the predictions are beginning to roll in with Kelly's program as the favorite to land his services.
On Tuesday, On3 Sports' Shea Dixon logged a prediction in favor of the LSU Tigers winning out for Ellis' services.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder is a do-it-all athlete that has thrived as a quarterback on the prep scene, but the expectation is that he will play in the defensive backfield at the next level.
The Tigers are primarily recruiting Ellis as a cornerback with secondary coach Corey Raymond handing out the in-person offer to begin the new year on February 1.
For LSU, the program currently holds the No. 1 rated 2026 Recruiting Class in the SEC and a Top-3 class overall.
Which prospects make up LSU's No. 1 Recruiting Class in America?
The Quick Hits: LSU's 2026 Commitments [9]:
Tristen Keys: No. 1 WR in America
Kelly and the LSU Tigers gained a commitment from Keys, the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, after revealing a decision in March.
The coveted prospect is coming off of an impressive junior campaign where led his Hattiesburg High School squad to a 13-1 record in 2024 after logging 58 receptions for 1,275 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns last season.
Keys is rated as the No. 1 wide receiver and a consensus five-star prospect with LSU locking down the program-changing recruit.
Richard Anderson: No. 2 DL in America
Richard pledged to the Tigers in 2024 with the program continuing to keep a foot on the gas for his services. He's fresh off of a monster junior campaign at Edna Karr after leading his program to a state championship victory.
The coveted lineman earned 5A All-State honors after tallying 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown in 2024. He's the top pledge in LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class to this point.
Anderson is rated as the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 23 overall prospect in America.
Aiden Hall: No. 4 Safety in America
Hall committed to Kelly and Co. during his junior campaign where he joined his teammate, Richard Anderson, as LSU pledges in the 2026 class.
The coveted defensive back rounded out his junior season with 38 tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, plus four interceptions, 11 pass break-ups, four blocked punts and two fumble recoveries. One of the top safeties in America, LSU will be battling down the stretch for his services.
Hall is rated as the No. 4 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-75 prospect in America.
Jabari Mack: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
Mack, the No. 1 rated wideout in Louisiana, is ranked as a Top-10 receiver in America with Kelly's crew winning out for his services.
LSU earned the pledge over the likes of the Texas Longhorns, Ohio State Buckeyes and Texas A&M Aggies.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder remains one of the most sought-after prospects in America with the Bayou Bengals landing the pledge.
Dylan Purter: No. 2 Rated Defensive Back in Alabama
Purter, the No. 2 rated defensive back in Alabama, chose the Bayou Bengals over the likes of the Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and the Arkansas Razorbacks, among others.
A 6-foot-1, 175-pounder with tremendous versatility in the defensive backfield, Purter can cover as both a cornerback and safety at the next level.
It's a significant get for Kelly and Co. with the program locking down one of the top players in Alabama with Purter rated as a Top-10 overall recruit in his home-state, according to On3 Sports.
Brysten Martinez: 4-star Offensive Tackle
Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has verbally committed to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers, he announced on Feb. 13. He is rated as the No. 8 rated offensive tackle in America and is a Top-75 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 6-foot-5, 290-pounder selected the Tigers over a myriad of SEC programs including the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies and Georgia Bulldogs, among several others.
Martinez is rated as the No. 6 overall prospect in Louisiana and a Top-160 prospect in America.
Kenny Darby: 4-star Wide Receiver
Darby is fresh off of a junior campaign where he landed on the 5A All-State team after logging 100 receptions for 1,764 yards and 24 scores. One of the most prolific receivers in Louisiana, Darby is a player the program remains high on heading into his senior season.
The 6-foot, 175-pounder is a speedy, twitchy wideout that burst on the scene in 2024 with LSU extending an offer. Darby wasted no time in pledging to the program.
Darby is rated as the No. 7 overall prospect in Louisiana and the No. 2 wide receiver.
Jakai Anderson: 4-star Wide Receiver
Anderson is another elite-level wide receiver out of Louisiana who recently earned 4A All-State honors after an impressive junior season.
He logged 57 catches for 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season, but a Swiss Army Knife that does it all. Anderson also rushed for 151 yards and four scores on 16 carries.
The prized prospect is rated as the No. 8 overall player in Louisiana and a Top-200 overall prospect in America.
Jalan Chapman: Coveted Offensive Lineman
Chapman, a three-star prospect out of New Orleans (La.), pledged to the Tigers last summer over Alabama, USC, Georgia and Tennessee, among others.
He currently stands at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds following his junior year for New Orleans (La.) Warren Easton High after gaining national attention following his sophomore campaign in 2023.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.