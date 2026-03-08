SEC Recruiting Rankings: LSU Football, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas A&M Aggies See Rise

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are casting a wide net in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with the coaching staff leaving no stone unturned this offseason.

The Bayou Bengals have quickly hit the ground running on the recruiting trail with Kiffin spearheading the push for the top prospects in America - specifically in Louisiana.

"The high schools here, it's been great going to them and receiving the feedback. I've always enjoyed, over time, coming here and recruiting. I used to always say it's like: They love football. Everybody says they love football but the high school coaches here and the people in school, they love football," Kiffin said.

"They love coaching football. They love coaching the kids. They genuinely care about the kids. Something that's kind of gotten lost a little bit. I'd love to sign a lot of Louisiana kids."

LSU currently holds a commitment from the No. 2 rated quarterback in the Bayou State with Shreveport (La.) Evangel Christian four-star Peyton Houston pledged to the Tigers.

Courtesy of Peyton Houston's Instagram [via: @focusedbyjai].

The 5-foot-10, 202-pound dual-threat quarterback put his name on the map after a historic sophomore season in 2024 where he completed 310-of-443 passes (70 percent) for 4,480 yards with 38 touchdowns to only six interceptions.

He also rushed the ball 105 times for 690 yards and seven scores.

Fast forward to his junior season in 2025 and the Top-10 quarterback in America once again stuffed the stat sheet for his program.

In just 25 games at the varsity level, Houston has thrown for 8,330 yards and 80 touchdowns. while also tallying an additional 1,632 yards and 19 scores on the ground.

Along with Houston pledged to the LSU Tigers, the coaching staff in Baton Rouge holds a commitment from the No. 2 EDGE in America - Jaiden Bryant.

The South Carolina native checks in as the highest-rated commit in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle after going public with a decision in January.

"Bryant committed to the Tigers in January at the Under Armour All-America game, marking Lane Kiffin's first commit in his first full class at the helm," ESPN wrote.

"Bryant's high-energy approach stood out in multiple in-person evaluations. His power shows up on film, too, where he sets the edge and uses his energy in pursuit. With 2025 signings at defensive tackle like Lamar Brown, Deuce Geralds and Richard Anderson, Bryant is another key piece to developing a potentially dominant defensive line, a feature of past successful LSU teams as Kiffin tries to return the Tigers to national title contention."

Courtesy of Jaiden Bryant on X.

Now, the LSU Tigers sit with a Top-10 Recruiting Class in the Southeastern Conference following the recent player rankings update, but there remains work to be done.

The Oklahoma Sooners sit in the No. 1 slot with multiple high-profile commitments - while Texas A&M sits at No. 2 - but it's clear the LSU Tigers are coming.

- No. 1: Oklahoma Sooners

- No. 2: Texas A&M Aggies

- No. 3: Georgia Bulldogs

- Np. 4: Texas Longhorns

- No. 5: Ole Miss Rebels

- No. 6: Alabama Crimson Tide

- No. 7: Tennessee Volunteers

- No. 8: Mississippi State Bulldogs

- No. 9: LSU Tigers

- No. 10: South Carolina Gamecocks

Kiffin and Co. are set to host a myriad of blue-chippers this offseason with the coaching staff laying the foundation in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle with a goal of making several splashes this summer.

More LSU News:

LSU Football and Michigan Wolverines Among Teams to Watch for Elite Florida Prospect

LSU Football Building Momentum in Pursuit of Coveted Georgia Bulldogs Commitment

Paul Finebaum Reveals Bold Statement on LSU Football's Lane Kiffin Amid Major Move

Join the Community: