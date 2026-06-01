Top-3 2027 Basketball Prospect Talks Relationship with Tigers HC Will Wade

The LSU Tigers men's basketball program is going back in time with hopes of finding the success they once had.

The return of head coach Will Wade has been one of the biggest stories in college basketball. In his first offseason back in Baton Rouge, Wade has made a lot of headlines. No matter what that may entail, one thing is certain: Wade is looking to bring in top talent

As Wade fills out the roster in his first year back, it's never too early to look into future teams. The Tigers are attached to a top prospect in the 2027 class, who is already sharing the bond he is creating with Wade.

Top Talent

NEW: One of the biggest recruitments in the 2027 class.



5⭐️ King Gibson, No. 3 overall, opened up about fit, relationships, development & the schools battling for his commitment.



Arkansas. Kentucky. UConn. NC State. LSU. 👀



Exclusive update.⁰[READ] 👉 https://t.co/JMYmQYQuZb pic.twitter.com/5xyReVcXzf — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) June 1, 2026

Rivals senior national recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw recently spoke with the number three recruit in the 2027 college basketball class, King Gibson.

Gibson has a few suitors battling for his talents next season. The combo guard will easily be a program changer wherever he lands.

When speaking with Rivals, Gibson shared the current relationship he has created with Wade during the recruitment process.

“Coach Will Wade is a personality person. He’s always calling, ready to say whatever. It’s just a great experience talking with him,” Gibson said.

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Will Wade against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Gibson highlighted Wade's larger-than-life personality, an asset that is one of the reasons that he is back with this program.

The athletic department wanted a coach who was going to bring the fire. It appears Wade is doing just that on the recruiting trail.

Who Are The Tigers Battling?

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari reacts after a play against the Arizona Wildcats in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

If Wade is fighting for top talent in the recruiting pool, then chances are every big program in the country wants the same talent the Tigers' head coach is looking for.

To no surprise, Gibson is in contact with teams like the Arkansas Razorbacks, the Kentucky Wildcats, the UConn Huskies, and even Wade's old stomping grounds, the NC State Wolfpack.

A lot of heavyweight names are included in that list. Of course, Arkansas is a big name that raises concern. Gibson spoke very highly of Razorbacks head coach John Calipari in his same conversations with Rivals.

"I know a lot about them because you see Coach Cal everywhere. You see his interviews all over the place, and you seea lot. And now Acuff is a top five pick," Gibson shared.

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Spire Institute (OH) guard King Gibson (2) against Arizona Compass Prep during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Calipari has the draft history to make college recruits excited to play for him. If Wade wants to land this top combo guard, it's going to take a lot of manpower.

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