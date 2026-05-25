How Will Wade's International Stars Will Form A New Identity at LSU

It was known that LSU men's basketball's new head coach, Will Wade, was opting for the international route when filling out his lone roster at the beginning of the season. Now, the roster stands tall with four international commits and three transfers.

The global commits themselves almost fill out a starting five. That's a large amount of Euroleague and professional experience influence for the new era of LSU basketball.

Without even stepping on the court, the roster, loaded with the overseas commits, is already turning heads for their age, as the team averages 23 years old. That's older than some current NBA rosters. Once they do step onto the stage of LSU's PMAC, the older, global players will form new headlines.

From Foreign Courts

Jan 10, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Rashad King (4) brings the ball up court against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The four international commitments include Brazilian forward Marcio Santos, French center Brice Dessert, Italian forward Saliou Niang and Croatian poward forward/center Michael Ruzic.

There are a couple of things each of these stars has in common. For one, they were all heavily recruited by top collegiate basketball programs around the country, choosing LSU as their new home. Secondly, they all arrive in Baton Rouge with a resumé of professional experience.

For Santos, Ruzic and Niang, the NBA was right before their eyes, but never stuck. Santos enrolled in the 2023 NBA draft, but was not selected. Meanwhile, Ruzic participated in the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, but withdrew his name to pursue another year in Spain. Niang made it much farther, being selected by the Cleveland Cavaliers as the No. 58 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but opted to stay playing in the Euroleague.

That's where most of these players come off the court from - the Euroleague. Dessert, who has yet to participate in the NBA league, has a long career of international professional basketball, most recently playing for the Anadolu Efes in both the Euroleague and Turkish Basketball Super League.

During his recent play in the Euroleague, Dessert faced Santos last month, while Santos was finishing out his lone season in the Euroleague with Maccabi Tel Aviv. Now, the two meet on the same court in the States. Niang also just wrapped up his lone season in the league with Italy's Virtus Bologna, while the young Ruzic finishes two seasons playing for the EuroCup with Club Joventut Badalona.

New Era = New Identity

Florida center Rueben Chinyelu (9) shoots between LSU forward Robert Miller III (6) and guard Max MacKinnon (3) during the first half of an NCAA mens basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While their professional careers might not be the most familiar to the NCAA, they are still a step above most transfer students. Now that they are coming to LSU's courts, these players have the opportunity to shape the season into something LSU fans haven't seen before, establishing a new identity.

Knowing Wade was returning to Baton Rouge and watching him hire new staff to fulfill a new roster, everyone was aware the season would look different. But instead of the typical NCAA college experience or talented high school recruit, the new team takes the Tigers to a different level, one that can finally put LSU up for debate as a "basketball school."

So far, some of the NCAA teams that have taken similar approaches to a talented roster were the same teams that made deep postseason runs. The 2026 national champions, Michigan, and the final four teams, Arizona and Illinois, all utilized their international talent to make it far into the bracket.

Wade's roster approach, while unorthodox, is working. It's continuing to grow and influence more top-talent players to join him in Baton Rouge for a much-needed revival of LSU's basketball program.

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