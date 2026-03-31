LSU Basketball Loses Multiple Prized Tigers to Transfer Portal Amid Will Wade Arrival

The LSU Tigers are preparing for a pivotal offseason in Baton Rouge with Will Wade and Co. set to reconstruct the roster with new leadership arriving in the Bayou State this month.

After a disapponting 2025-26 campaign for the purple and gold, LSU made a change in leadership after parting ways with head coach Matt McMahon while bringing Wade back to town.

Fast forward to this week and Wade has been formally introduced as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge with a primary focus now on reconstructing the roster for the 2026-27 season.

"I've had some one-on-one meetings with five or six of the guys. I mean we had a lot of seniors last year. So there's quite a few guys who can't come back," Wade said of the current roster.

"But I've met with five or six of the guys that are in town. We've spoken. We want anybody at LSU that wants to be at LSU. If you want to be here, we want you here."

LSU has since seen four players from the 2025-26 roster elect to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal across the last week. Who's out?

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

The Transfer Portal Departures [4]:

No. 1: PG Dedan Thomas Jr.

Dedan Thomas Jr. became the first domino to fall after announcing he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal and depart Baton Rouge after one season with the program.

Prior to his time in the Bayou State, Thomas spent two seasons at UNLV before transferring to LSU, where he missed most of the 2025-26 season with a nagging foot injury.

He ended the year with averages of 15.3 points in 16 games, 2.7 rebounds and had 104 assists (6.50 apg) and just 26 turnovers (4.00 assist-to-turnover ratio).

No. 2: F Jalen Reed

LSU forward Jalen Reed announced he will be departing Baton Rouge after missing most of the 2025-26 season due to an achilles injury.

He played an average of 18 minutes in the first six games of the season - averaging 9.5 points and 5.7 rebounds a contest.

“Jalen Reed suffered a season-ending (left) Achilles tendon injury during last Friday night’s game versus Drake," McMahon said in a statement.

"He underwent successful surgery this morning in Baton Rouge. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated for Jalen. His journey back to the court has been inspiring to everyone in our program.

“Jalen is a team captain and leader as well as a soon to be LSU Graduate. He represents everything that is great about college athletics. While I cannot convey the depth of my disappointment for Jalen, I remain in admiration of his spirit and mental toughness. We look forward to supporting him in his recovery and cannot wait to see him back on the basketball court."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Basketball.

No. 3: SG Ron Zipper

LSU guard Ron Zipper has revealed he will depart Baton Rouge after spending one seasonwith the Tigers.

He averaged 2.2 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.2 assistant on 35.7 percent from the field. Zipper made his way to the Bayou State last offseason from Israel.

No. 4: G Mazi Mosley

LSU guard Mazi Mosley will enter the Transfer Portal after one season in Baton Rouge after signing as a Top-100 prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle.

Mosley appeared in 19 games across the 2025-26 season where he averaged 6.4 minutes per game with 1.8 points and 0.6 rebounds.

Now, he's off to the free agent market as the 6-foot-5 guard prepares to hit the portal once it opens on April 7.

More LSU News:

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Nation's No. 2 Cornerback, Highly-Touted LSU Football Target Sets Visit With SEC Rival

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