Top LSU Football Transfer Portal Addition Receives High Praise After Commitment

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers pulled off the unthinkable in January after assembling an all-time great Transfer Portal Class headlined by former Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt checks in as the No. 1 overall player in this year's portal cycle with Kiffin and Co. going above and beyond in order to land his services for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Despite an injury riddled 2025 season, he had his "money year" in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program.

Leavitt rounded out his 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff under head coach Kenny Dillingham.

Now, he's receiving high praise as a player that is set to make the biggest impact in 2026, according to On3 Sports.

"Lane Kiffin prioritized Sam Leavitt as his top quarterback option in the portal, despite multiple twists and turns," On3 Sports wrote. "The Arizona State transfer visited LSU but still went on to take trips to Tennessee and Miami.

"Kiffin continued the full-court press on Leavitt, even flying to Knoxville for a face-to-face meeting with the QB before he left for his Miami visit. The efforts paid off with a commitment from Leavitt, who is coming off a season-ending injury.

"It’s unclear what his availability will look like in spring practice, but if Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. can develop Leavitt and take him to the next level, it will be a significant pickup for the Tigers. He’s thrown for 4,652 career yards with 46 total touchdowns to 11 interceptions. He led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and College Football Playoff berth in 2024."

Leavitt headlines the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America with LSU signing nine Top-100 transfers across January.

