Texas A&M Players That LSU Fans Need To Know For 2026 Matchup

The LSU Tigers go into Week 4 of the 2026 college football season with vengeance on their minds as they welcome back the Texas A&M Aggies to Tiger Stadium, looking to right the wrong that was their 49-25 loss to the Ags last year in front of the home crowd.

The first half looked so good for LSU, and the second half just didn't. It was like in "Space Jam" when the Monstars took all the talent from the NBA stars.

But now, the Tigers have a better idea of what this Texas A&M group is all about, and with Lane Kiffin now calling the shots in the Louisiana state capital, expect a tighter contest than what has been the case in the past two years between the SEC schools.

With that said, here are a few Aggies that Kiffin and crew should keep tabs on ahead of the Week 4 showdown in "Death Valley."

Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs with the ball during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Tigers got a taste of Craver last year when he caught four passes for 42 yards in A&M's blowout win, but with KC Concepcion now off in the NFL, expect a growth in volume for the former Mississippi State Bulldog.

Craver's speed and agility dominated A&M headlines in the beginning of the season, highlighted by a 207-yard performance early last season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

That game also took place away from Kyle Field, so if Craver stays true to his typical road performances he showed he was capable of last year, LSU's secondary could be in serious trouble.

Isaiah Horton

Alabama 's Isaiah Horton (1) celebrates an Alabama touchdown during the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Opposite of Craver in the receiving corps is A&M's newest weapon, Isaiah Horton, whom the Aggies landed in the transfer portal from the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Horton was a favorite target of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson during the 2025 season in Tuscaloosa, catching 42 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the SEC's most experienced and intimidating receivers.

Daymion Sanford

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) breaks up a pass intended for Florida Gators tight end Amir Jackson (7) during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggie linebacker followed up his first full-time season in 2024 with an equally impressive 2025 campaign, totaling career highs in tackles (57), sacks (3.5), and forcing his first two fumbles of his career, and also snagging an interception in the team's 31-9 win over Mississippi State.

The Katy native is the presumed leader of the A&M linebacker corps with Taurean York now in the NFL, and with his experience playing alongside York for three seasons, some might say a second coming of elite linebacker play shown by Edgerrin Cooper and York could still be in the lineup in 2026.

Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

LSU should be all too familiar with Texas A&M's dynamic signal caller Marcel Reed, as the 2024 contest saw the Nashville native come in during the second half and lead three straight scoring drives for the Aggies to result in a 38-23 win at Kyle Field.

Last year's match saw Reed start off A&M's offensive drive with a 41-yard touchdown run on his way to 108 yards rushing and 310 total yards with four total touchdowns, and with the weapons he has in his arsenal right now, LSU will have to keep eyes on Reed at all times to avoid being thrashed a third straight time by the junior quarterback.

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