No. 10 Miami vs. No 7 Texas A&M: Three Bold Predictions for CFP First-Round Matchup
The first round of the College Football Playoff features a big-time matchup between No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 10 Miami in College Station.
The Aggies have had three weeks to prepare after falling to Texas in the regular season finale, which knocked the program out of the SEC title game. A&M's résumé was plenty good enough for an at-large berth though, and an opportunity to host a playoff game is a fine consolation prize to a lack of conference championship ring.
As for Miami, the Hurricanes lost a five-way tiebreaker and did not play in the ACC championship, despite being arguably the best team in the conference this season. It took Miami until the final ranking of the season to make their way into the CFP bracket, and their reward is a very good A&M team waiting for them.
Here are three bold predictions for Saturday's game between A&M and Miami, which could be the best first-round game of the weekend.
Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed will rush for more than 100 yards on the ground against Miami's stout defensive front
Miami enters Saturday's first-round game ranked seventh nationally in rushing defense, allowing just 2.9 yards per rush and 86.8 yards per game. I anticipate that Texas A&M's Marcel Reed will account for over 100 rushing yards by himself.
There's a strong possibility that A&M has trouble manufacturing yards between the tackles with Rueben Owens and Le'Veon Moss, the latter of whom may suit up for the first time since October. The Hurricanes' defensive front could certainly bottle up both of those rushers, putting pressure on Reed to make plays both in the air and on his feet.
In order for the Aggies to give themselves the best chance to win in this game script, it will be imperative that Reed makes some plays outside the pocket with his feet. A&M having an extra hat to account for in the running game could prove pivotal in a game that should be close throughout.
Expect Reed's legs to make an impact as A&M works to keep their offense balanced against a very good Miami defense.
Miami WR Malachi Toney tallies 125+ receiving yards and a touchdown
Miami freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney is an absolute gamebreaker as a pass catcher, and the Hurricanes have had a penchant for explosive plays offensively throughout the season. Toney is too good to keep in check for an entire game, and it only takes a play (or two) for the young receiver to make a lasting impact on a contest.
Toney is averaging 11.5 yards per catch this season, and has scored seven times. A&M will have Toney's name circled, but it won't matter. Beck will look for his go-to receiver early and often on Saturday, and Toney will surpass 125 receiving yards and will score at least once for the Hurricanes.
Miami QB Carson Beck will not commit any turnovers in the biggest game of the season to-date
Carson Beck's splits between wins and losses this season have been staggering.
- Wins: 212-of-279 (75.9%), 2,527 yards, 23 TDs, 4 INTs
- Losses: 51-of-73 (69.9%), 545 yards, 2 TDs, 6 INTs
Miami, of course, is 10-2 entering Saturday, and there have been a lot more good moments than bad for Beck this season. But when Beck has been off, he's been real off.
I think he plays well on Saturday. In fact, I think it'll be a turnover-free performance out of the veteran quarterback, on the road, in the biggest game of the season.
Ultimately, it won't be enough. The Aggies will advance to the Cotton Bowl to take on the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes.
Game Prediction: Texas A&M 28, Miami 24
