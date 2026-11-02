Addi Mack's Career-High 35 Points Not Enough To Rally No. 20 Terps Past No. 1 South Carolina

The No. 20 Maryland women's basketball team knew today's 2026 season opener against No. 1 South Carolina would be not only a challenge but also an opportunity to shock the world and set the tone in game one. Despite a valiant second-half comeback attempt, the Terps ultimately fell short to the Gamecocks, 101-93, in Paris, France.

It was a tale of two halves for Brenda Freses's group. In the first half, the Terps looked outclassed, outskilled, and like a team with no answers against one of the National Champion favorites.

Offensively, the Terps' backcourt, a strength of the team, couldn't hit shots, while South Carolina was flawless, starting the contest 6-for-6 from the floor and making all 11 of their first free-throw attempts. That momentum helped the Gamecocks build a 31-point advantage.

However, in the second half, second-year guard Addi Mack came alive for the Terrapins' offense. In the third quarter, Mack scored 17 points, shooting a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Even with Mack's outburst, the Terps still trailed 78-59 after the third quarter.

In the fourth, Maryland began to turn the tide. Around the six-minute mark, the Terps embarked on a quick 8-0 run to turn a 17-point deficit into just nine points with 4:53 left. Mack began the run with a 25-foot three-pointer off an inbound.

Followed by Mack turning around on the defensive end, stealing the ball, and, in transition, feeding Lea Bartelme a behind-the-back pass for a quick layup. Jordyn Jackson capped off the run with a top of the key straight away three-pointer.

Dawn Stanley immediately called a timeout, and the Gamecocks quickly ran a 7-0 run to push the lead back into double digits with three minutes remaining.

Maryland would do what they've done all second half: respond. They used a 10-0 run and trailed only 96-90 with under a minute left. However, there just wasn't enough time, with South Carolina using two separate trips to the free-throw line to fend off Maryland.

Key Team Stats

Maryland made 13 three-pointers, with Mack responsible for six of them.

South Carolina shot 84% from the free-throw line (21-of-25), compared with Maryland's 76% (16-of-21).

The Gamecocks outrebounded the Terps (44-36).

Both teams scored double digits off turnovers created: South Carolina- 25 | Maryland - 24

South Carolina outscored Maryland 52-34, scoring in the paint.

The Terps never led in the contest.

Individual Standouts

Maryland

Addi Mack: 35 points (career-high), 14-of-20 fg, 6-of-10 3pt fg, six assists, and two steals.

Nunu Agara scored 12 points.

Trinity Jones, Olucchi Okanawa, and Bri McDaniel all finished with 11 points.

Up Next:

Maryland returns to action on Sunday, Nov. 8th, for its home opener against George Mason. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m. and will air on Big Ten Plus.

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