Maryland Football Facing Potential Home Run Hire in Dennard Wilson

As speculation continues surrounding the future direction of Maryland football, one prominent voice has made it clear who he believes should be at the top of the Terrapins' wish list. Longtime NFL insider and Maryland native Jason La Canfora recently delivered a glowing endorsement of New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, arguing that Maryland would be making far more than a solid coaching hire if it could convince him to return to College Park.

La Canfora's assessment was anything but restrained. “This would be by far the best hire Maryland could make. Dennard Wilson will be an NFL head coach soon enough. Getting him to come to College Park wouldn't be a HR, it would be a walk-off grand slam in Game 7 of the World Series.”

The comparison speaks volumes about how highly Wilson is regarded in football circles. While every coaching search produces a long list of candidates, few come with Wilson's combination of Maryland ties, NFL success, recruiting credibility, and leadership potential.

Wilson's ties to Maryland run deep. A native of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Wilson was a four-year letterwinner and two-year starting defensive back for the Terrapins from 2000-03, playing a key role on Maryland's 2001 ACC Championship team under Ralph Friedgen. As a senior in 2003, he earned honorable mention All-ACC honors, was named to the All-ACC Academic Team, and later received an invitation to the 2004 Hula Bowl.

After graduating from Maryland in 2004 with a bachelor's degree in communications, Wilson spent two seasons with the Washington Redskins before transitioning into coaching. Early in his coaching career, he returned to College Park as an intern after spending three successful seasons as defensive backs coach and passing-game coordinator at DeMatha High School, where he helped guide the Stags to a perfect 12-0 record and a WCAC championship in 2006.

Jason La Canfora says Maryland football should hire Dennard Wilson:



“This would be by far the best hire could make. Dennard Wilson will be an NFL head coach soon enough. Getting him to come to College Park wouldn't be a HR it would be a walk-off grand slam in Game 7 of the World… pic.twitter.com/7Ow1tyrFPo — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) October 27, 2026

After spending time coaching defensive backs with organizations such as the St. Louis Rams, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Baltimore Ravens, Wilson has emerged as one of the most respected defensive minds in the NFL. His reputation took another leap forward during his stint in Philadelphia, where he played a significant role in developing one of the league's most productive secondaries. That success eventually led to coordinator opportunities and growing interest in his future as a head coach.

La Canfora's belief that Wilson will eventually become an NFL head coach is not unique. Around league circles, Wilson is viewed as an ascending talent whose leadership qualities, communication skills, and defensive expertise make him a strong candidate to eventually lead a franchise. That reality is precisely why Maryland would face a significant challenge in convincing him to leave the NFL.

For Maryland, hiring a coach with Wilson's profile would instantly energize the fan base and generate excitement throughout recruiting circles. In an era where programs are increasingly competing for attention, resources, and top talent, a hire that commands national respect can alter perceptions almost overnight. Wilson's reputation would immediately give Maryland added credibility both inside and outside the Big Ten.

The DMV region remains one of the most talent-rich areas in the country, yet Maryland has often found itself battling powerhouse programs for local prospects. Wilson's deep roots in the area, combined with his extensive NFL experience, would provide a compelling pitch to recruits and their families. Few coaches could walk into a living room and offer the combination of local familiarity and professional football development that Wilson possesses.

Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Dennard Wilson, left, fields questions with Head Coach Brian Callahan at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beyond recruiting, Wilson represents a modern approach to program building. Having spent the majority of his career in the NFL (14 years), he has worked in professional environments where player development, accountability, and organizational structure are paramount. Those experiences could help Maryland continue evolving as it seeks to compete consistently in one of the nation's toughest conferences.

Of course, hiring an NFL defensive coordinator is never without risk. Success at the professional level does not automatically translate to success as a college head coach. Running a college program requires managing recruiting operations, navigating NIL realities, handling roster retention, and serving as the face of an entire athletic department initiative. Those responsibilities differ significantly from coordinating an NFL defense.

Yet many supporters would argue that Wilson's leadership background and football pedigree make him uniquely equipped to handle those challenges. His experience working under successful NFL head coaches has exposed him to organizational models that could prove valuable in building a sustainable winner at Maryland.

Perhaps that's why La Canfora's endorsement resonated so strongly. His comments were not merely praise for a former Maryland player returning home. Instead, they reflected a belief that Wilson represents a rare opportunity, the type of candidate who could elevate the program's ceiling and draw national attention.

Whether Maryland ultimately pursues Wilson or whether the timing ever aligns remains to be seen. The pull of the NFL is significant, particularly for a coach many believe is on a future head coaching trajectory at the professional level.

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