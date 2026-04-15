Bishop Boswell Transferring To Maryland Basketball

Maryland Terrapins men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams continues his offseason of moves to improve the program ahead of the 2026-27 season. The Terps continue to look to address roster needs through not only the transfer portal but also with their upcoming 2026 incoming recruiting class.

Today, former Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell announced on his social media platforms that he will be transferring to the University of Maryland with two years of eligibility left.

Boswell released his farewell statement to the Volunteers' program last week, which went as follows:

"Dear Volunteer family,

"First, I want to thank God for giving me this wonderful life. This journey has been nothing short of amazing," Boswell said. "The people I've met, the family I've gained, and the experiences I've been a part of have been unforgettable. Being able to spend these last two years as a Tennessee Volunteer is something I'll cherish forever.

"I would like to thank Coach Barnes and his staff for giving me a chance to chase my dream and play the game I love in a Tennessee uniform. At this time I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I hope that you can respect this decision as it was not an easy one. Tennessee will always hold a special place in my heart. All the best."

Boswell spent two seasons with Tennessee (2024-2025).

This past season, he averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.2 steals, shooting 43% from the floor and nearly 39% from three-point range, starting in 33 of 34 games.

Boswell provides the Terps with role flexibility, operating as a ball handler who can distribute the ball to his teammates while maintaining a low turnover ratio.

On the defensive end, it is where Boswell stood out the most during Tennessee's deep run into the NCAA Tournament. The sophomore guard's 6-foot-4 frame allows him to disrupt players; he hustles hard, fighting through screens and sticking with his assignments, but his size also allows him to switch between multiple positions, which is valuable in today's game.

Boswell has never had a chance to display his full offensive ability, but with his size, physicality, vision, and three-point shooting, he will be allowed to develop into a two-way combo guard for the Terps.

Breaking: the third portal commit is in as Tennessee transfer guard Bishop Boswell has committed to Maryland, HC Buzz Williams pic.twitter.com/Bzjpwj72BM — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) April 15, 2026

Boswell's now former coach at Tennessee, Rick Barnes, said this about Boswell's game back in an article on the Daily Beacon in February:

“We knew that his offense would continue to be a work in progress, which I think that is with most guys as they continue to learn the game,” Barnes said. “He’s got to slow himself down on offense because he plays at such a rapid, competitive pace defensively, which you can almost like a reckless abandon type, which you can do (on defense). But you can’t do that on offense. But he’ll get there. I mean, he’s already starting to get there. I just think the more he plays the game, the more the offensive end is going to slow down for him.”

The Terps basketball program looks to be heading in the right direction, and we're bringing in guys who seem to fit the mold of Williams's culture, which he's building that brought him success back at Texas A&M and even before.

Maryland now holds the No. 1 overall class for the 2026-27 class according to 247Sports, and with untapped potential guys such as Boswell, who still has more room to grow on the court, the sky is the limit.

Something special brewing in College Park ... And we're not done yet! 👏#FearTheTurtle 🐢 pic.twitter.com/xEaLEdXlH7 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) April 15, 2026

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