AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Maryland makes top six for top target

Josh Stirn

One of Maryland’s top recruiting targets has trimmed his list of schools and set a decision date.

Ike Cornish, a top-75 wing in the 2021 class that originally attended high school locally at Dulaney (Md.) before transferring to Legacy Charter in South Carolina last year, will choose between the Terps, Xavier, Virginia Tech, Clemson, Georgetown and VCU on August 21, his 17th birthday, he announced via Twitter Saturday night. He’s no longer considering DePaul and George Washington.

Cornish released a top-eight that included Maryland in March, a month before the hometown program offered him a scholarship. He has visited campus countless times and has a close relationship with fellow Baltimore natives Darryl Morsell and Jalen Smith. Those factors are among the top reasons many pundits believe the Terps are in the driver’s seat to land the skilled 6-foot-6 wing this fall.

Maryland already struck in Baltimore once in the 2021 cycle, landing 6-foot-9 forward Julian Reese last week. Reese and Cornish were teammates on the same AAU team last summer, and attended the Terps’ double digit win over Iowa in January together. Maryland has multiple scholarships available next year, and Cornish is one of a number of wings they’re recruiting to replace Morsell, who has one more season of eligibility remaining. Aaron Wiggins, a rising junior, could also potentially leave after next season for the NBA Draft if he has a breakout year. Unproven guards Serrel Smith and Hakim Hart are the only other wings on the roster.

Assistant coach Bino Ranson, a Baltimore native, is leading the charge in Cornish’s recruitment. Cornish is rated as the nation’s No. 16 shooting guard and 78th player overall according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announces transfer to Maryland

Massive transfer for the Terps as Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa announces he is headed to Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

Bostonfan1967

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Florida center Michael Myslinski embraces football culture, recruiting shutdown

Top Maryland target Michael Myslinski gives a glimpse into how he copes with no in-person visits during a stressful time in recruiting, while his father's football career helped shape his passion.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances forward Julian Reese commits to Maryland

Terps have their first 2021 commit in from familiar grounds.

AhmedGhafir

Cornerback Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from Terps

Top Maryland target Ryan Barnes breaks down interest from the local school, talks commitment timeline

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

St. John's running back Colby McDonald commits to Maryland

St. John's running back Colby McDonald becomes the third Cadet in the Terps' 2021 class.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Analysis: running back Colby McDonald to Maryland

Analysis on the Terps' latest commitment Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

rtdasilva3

SJC RB Colby McDonald set to announce

The second RB from the dynamic duo out of DC is set to announce his commitment.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Two-way athlete incoming for Maryland?

Corey Dyches entertaining offer to walk-on to Terps' basketball to become two-sport athlete

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

How tight end coach Mike Miller revamped his position room through the '21 class

All four commits break down how they compliment each other and why they put their faith in Miller.

AhmedGhafir

by

Mulligan