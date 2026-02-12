Maryland Women’s Basketball Vs Penn State Preview

Maryland women's basketball looks to keep its strong February momentum going Thursday night. The No. 20 Terrapins (19-6, 7-6 Big Ten) host Penn State (8-16, 1-12 Big Ten) in their annual Play 4 Kay game, honoring breast cancer awareness and all cancers affecting women.

The Terps will wear pink uniforms, and fans are encouraged to do the same. It's also Saylor Poffenbarger bobblehead night, with 150 lucky fans winning one through scratch-off tickets at entry.

Maryland comes in confident after recent wins over ranked teams like Michigan State and Nebraska. The team has turned things around from a midseason slump, focusing on doing a better job in studying film and acknowledging the gaps in the lineup. Penn State has struggled in conference play but showed fight in close losses and a recent overtime win.

This matchup gives the Terps a chance to build on home dominance while celebrating an important cause.

How to Watch

Date/Time: Thursday, February 12, 2026, 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 12, 2026, 7:00 p.m. ET Location: Xfinity Center, College Park, Md.

Xfinity Center, College Park, Md. Stream: Peacock

Peacock Live Stats: Available online

Available online Tickets: Available for purchase

Available for purchase Parking: Free after 4 p.m. in lots 9B, 4B, 11B, UU, and Terrapin Trail Garage

Key Team Stats – Maryland

Record: 19-6 overall, 7-6 Big Ten

19-6 overall, 7-6 Big Ten Scoring: 83.1 points per game (14th nationally), +21.5 margin (strong offense and defense)

83.1 points per game (14th nationally), +21.5 margin (strong offense and defense) Rebounding: +10.6 margin (9th nationally), led by Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (173 total, 9th in Big Ten)

+10.6 margin (9th nationally), led by Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (173 total, 9th in Big Ten) Three-P ointers: Yarden Garzon leads Big Ten with 69 made (20th nationally, tied 15th in school history)

ointers: Yarden Garzon leads Big Ten with 69 made (20th nationally, tied 15th in school history) Free Throws: 16.2 made per game (13th nationally)

16.2 made per game (13th nationally) Field Goal Percentage: 46.1% (28th nationally)

46.1% (28th nationally) Other Notes: 5-5 in Quad 1 games; strong home scoring at 84.9 points per game

Key Team Stats – Penn State

Record: 8-16 overall, 1-12 Big Ten

8-16 overall, 1-12 Big Ten Scoring: 74.3 points per game (56th nationally), but allows 82.5 (worst in Big Ten)

74.3 points per game (56th nationally), but allows 82.5 (worst in Big Ten) Rebounding: Gracie Merkle averages 8.4 per game (3rd in Big Ten)

Gracie Merkle averages 8.4 per game (3rd in Big Ten) Assists: Kiyomi McMiller leads with 4.5 per game (tied 9th in Big Ten)

Kiyomi McMiller leads with 4.5 per game (tied 9th in Big Ten) Steals: 8.8 forced per game (6th in Big Ten); Tea Clèante averages 1.7

8.8 forced per game (6th in Big Ten); Tea Clèante averages 1.7 Point Differential: -8.1 (second-worst in Big Ten)

-8.1 (second-worst in Big Ten) Other Notes: Recent competitiveness despite losses; McMiller averages 20.2 points (4th in Big Ten)

History and Recent Form

Maryland holds a 22-16 lead on all-time wins over Penn State, dominating recent matchups with 15 wins in the last 16. The Terps won 82-73 last season, led by strong performances from Merkle and others, which was quite ironic since Merkle nearly transferred to Maryland before returning to Penn State.

The Terps started hot with 14 straight wins but hit a rough patch, losing four in a row midseason due to injuries and shooting slumps. Recent blowout victories over Michigan State and Nebraska have them back on track, emphasizing team play and rebounding.

Penn State has just one Big Ten win and struggles defensively, allowing the most points in the conference. But players like Merkle (19.3 points, 8.4 rebounds) and McMiller (20.2 points) can keep games close. Freshman Tea Clèante adds some serious scoring potential.

Things You Should Keep An Eye On

Oluchi Okananwa vs. Penn State's Guards: Okananwa leads Maryland with 17.2 points and is third in the Big Ten with 76 offensive rebounds. Containing her scoring and energy on the glass will be key for Penn State. Yarden Garzon's Shooting: The transfer from Indiana leads the conference in threes (69 made). Her hot hand has fueled recent wins, and it can havean impact on this match. Gracie Merkle's Return: The 6-foot-6 center nearly joined Maryland last offseason. She dominated the Terps last year with 24 points.

Maryland's depth, rebounding, and home scoring give them the edge. A win would strengthen their tournament resume and honor the Play 4 Kay cause meaningfully. You should expect to witness a Terps team that will heavily lean on balanced attack and strong defense for a comfortable victory.

More from Maryland On SI