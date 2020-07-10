Former Maryland Guard Names All-Time Maryland Starting Five

Former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter inspired some debate among Maryland fans in a Bleacher Report AMA on Friday. The second-year guard for the Atlanta Hawks was asked for his all-time Maryland starting five.

Dixon and Blake, of course, were the integral pieces to Maryland's 2002 national championship alongside Lonny Baxter, Chris Wilcox and Byron Mouton. Vasquez, named consensus second-team All-American in his senior season, helped deliver Maryland's final share of the ACC regular season championship. The electric playmaker capped off his final game in College Park in typical fashion, tallying 20 points including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play.

Bias, of course, remains undoubtedly the best player to ever play at Maryland as he still remains third all-time in points (2,149), behind Dixon and Vasquez. Meanwhile, two-year starter Joe Smith rounded out Huerter's list as he quickly established himself among the best big men in college. Smith started all 64 games in College Park and helped the Terps win a share of the ACC regular season title in a four-way split between Wake Forest, North Carolina and Virginia.

With little debate for the rationale why each former Terp sits in Huerter's Mount Rushmore, social media comments were quick to point out a handful of notable omissions like Walt Williams, Albert King, John Lucas and Len Elmore. Huerter defended his stance, though.

His small-ball lineup could be a byproduct of the system he played under head coach Mark Turgeon, but his starting five would make for some interesting defensive pairings. Nonetheless, in

Maryland fans, who is in your all-time?