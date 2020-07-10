AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Maryland Guard Names All-Time Maryland Starting Five

AhmedGhafir

Former Maryland guard Kevin Huerter inspired some debate among Maryland fans in a Bleacher Report AMA on Friday. The second-year guard for the Atlanta Hawks was asked for his all-time Maryland starting five.

Dixon and Blake, of course, were the integral pieces to Maryland's 2002 national championship alongside Lonny Baxter, Chris Wilcox and Byron Mouton. Vasquez, named consensus second-team All-American in his senior season, helped deliver Maryland's final share of the ACC regular season championship. The electric playmaker capped off his final game in College Park in typical fashion, tallying 20 points including the go-ahead bucket with under a minute to play.

Bias, of course, remains undoubtedly the best player to ever play at Maryland as he still remains third all-time in points (2,149), behind Dixon and Vasquez. Meanwhile, two-year starter Joe Smith rounded out Huerter's list as he quickly established himself among the best big men in college. Smith started all 64 games in College Park and helped the Terps win a share of the ACC regular season title in a four-way split between Wake Forest, North Carolina and Virginia.

With little debate for the rationale why each former Terp sits in Huerter's Mount Rushmore, social media comments were quick to point out a handful of notable omissions like Walt Williams, Albert King, John Lucas and Len Elmore. Huerter defended his stance, though.

His small-ball lineup could be a byproduct of the system he played under head coach Mark Turgeon, but his starting five would make for some interesting defensive pairings. Nonetheless, in

Maryland fans, who is in your all-time?

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking Maryland's Football Recruiting Needs

Which positions can Maryland focus on to close the 2021 cycle?

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Why Towson Should be Added Back to Maryland's 2020 Schedule

Does the Big Ten's decision to go conference-only this fall make sense?

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Big Ten expected to announce...

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

Texas Receiver Familiar with Maryland Through Visit, Connections

Maryland offered Texas wide receiver Robert Smith, son of NFL exec Rick Smith, as he has plenty of familiarity with the program.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Report: Big Ten Expected to Move to Conference-Only Schedule for Fall

Impact for Maryland as they lose a trio of non-conference games.

AhmedGhafir

by

Followproto64

Elite DeMatha Linebacker Greg Penn Sets Commitment Date

The chase for four-star linebacker Greg Penn is drawing to a close.

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Wednesday Football Recruiting Roundup

Latest football recruiting news after a busy Wednesday

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Big Ten Publishers....

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

Trio of Terps Able To Revamp Defensive Line in 2020

Taking a look at a trio of emerging defensive linemen that can leave their mark to help Maryland recontrol the trenches.

AhmedGhafir

All Terrapins Radio: Episode Three with Former Maryland & NFL Linebacker Shawne Merriman

Former Maryland and eight-year NFL vet Shawne Merriman joins us on the latest edition of All Terrapins Radio in a wide-ranging interview.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir