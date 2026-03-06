In the grand scheme of college basketball, Maryland's season finale against No. 11 Illinois doesn't mean much.

The Terps (11-19, 4-15) are locked into the first round of the Big Ten Tournament as a bottom four seed, and barring a miracle run of miracle runs, they will miss the postseason and end the year with a lackluster final record.

But Sunday's 3pm contest can still affect the record books, and not in a pleasant way.

Ever since the Xfinity Center (then the Comcast Center) opened in 2002, it has been considered one of the premiere home court advantages in the sport.

With its imposing wall of student seating behind one basket and a capacity of 17,300, the arena has been dubbed "The Spring Break Capital of the Northeast" by CBB eccentric Jon Rothstein.

The "wall" on the west side of Xfinity Center is angled at a steep 35 degrees, putting 4,000 Maryland students right on top of the court. Opponents must shoot that direction during the second half of games. | Brent Skeen-Imagn Images

Maryland's results on the court have backed up that title, with a combined 329-77 (.810) record entering the 2025-26 season.

But following one of the best home campaigns this century, the Terps dropped their home opener to Georgetown this year in what was a bad omen of things to come.

Last Sunday's loss to Rutgers dropped their home record to 7-7. If they fall again in their regular season finale, it will mark the first time Maryland finished with a losing record at the venue in its 24-year history.

They would also be the only Big Ten team with a sub-.500 home record this season.

The last time the Terrapins had a losing record at home was 1988-89 at the old Cole Fieldhouse. This season's squad is all but certain to tie that team for most losses (20) in program history, and a loss in the finale means they would inevitably pass them too.

Head Coach Buzz Williams' struggles are no secret - in his first year leading the Terps, they've set the program record for most conference losses, doubled their 30+ point losses this century from five to 10... and kept many of their supporters at home.

The Terps have averaged 12,689 tickets sold per game this season, which would be their lowest attendance since moving into Xfinity Center. The actual crowd size has tapered off as the season progressed, with scores of empty red seats now a common sight.

Maryland sold only 12,358 tickets for its Feb. 5 matchup against Ohio State. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Maryland's average attendance has fallen off somewhat in recent years, but not to the level of being booted from the Top 25 nationally.

A lot can quickly swing back in the other direction, but it'll take a combination of Williams' coaching,



five-star Baba Oladotun and the rest of the recruiting class producing as advertised, the possible return of Pharrel Payne, and the right transfer targets to fully reverse course in an always jam-packed basketball conference.

And then there's the external factors.

Maryland Athletics is in a perilous spot as a whole. The school has been unable to compete financially with many other Big Ten institutions. Football could be forced to undergo a total rebuild if they miss out on a third straight bowl game.

Williams was never going to be let go this early, not with five years and nearly $30 million guaranteed left on his own contract. But it means the rightfully unimpressed fanbase will have some serious skeptics next season, no matter how impressive a new roster may look on paper.

Again, the results on Sunday mean very little. One shocking victory to end an otherwise dismal campaign probably won't change many people's outlook on the program.

But it would help uphold the building's history of rattling ranked teams - something that didn't happen in the Terps' first two chances this year.

