Maryland Basketball: Derik Queen becomes highest selling male athlete in NIL store
Life is certainly good for true freshman Derik Queen. In addition to being a focal point for the Maryland basketball team, the 6-10, 245 pound center recently dropped a new line of NIL apparel and immediately became the highest selling male athlete in the store.
Queen currently leads the Terps in scoring on the season, averaging 15.0 points per game. He's eclipsed the 20 point mark seven times so far during his freshman season and already has NBA scouts excited about his potential at the next level. But for now, Queen's focus remains squarely on helping the Terrapins compete for a Big Ten championship and make a deep run in the NCAA tournament in March.
The Baltimore native was a five-star prospect in the 2024 class and was ranked as the No. 3 center in the nation according to 247Sports. Although he held 15 offers from blue blood programs throughout the country, Queen couldn't pass on an opportunity to play ball in his home state for the Terrapins.
Here's a closer look at some of Queen's top accomplishments as a recruit:
- Was a McDonald's All-American and consensus five-star recruit
- Named Co-MVP of the McDonald's All-America Game earlier this month after scoring 23 points while adding eight rebounds, five assists, three steals, and two blocks
- Was the first Terp since Adrian Branch to earn MVP honors
- The second-highest rated recruit (No. 12 nationally) to sign with the Terps between five-stars Diamond Stone (No. 8, 2015) and Jalen Smith (No. 15, 2018)
- Played three seasons at Montverde Academy in Florida after spending his freshman year at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore
- Nationally, he ranked No. 10 overall by ESPN, No. 12 by 247Sports, and No. 15 by Rivals
- Led Montverde to a 33-0 record in 2023-24 where he led the Eagles with 16.4 points per game and 7.5 rebounds
- Named a MaxPreps Second Team All-American after leading Montverde to the Chipotle National Championship and earned All-Tournament honors
- As a freshman at St. Frances, was named the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year, while as a junior in 2023 was selected to the MaxPreps Junior All-American Honorable Mention Team
- In addition to playing at Montverde, also played AAU basketball for Team Thrill which he led to the Under Armour Association U-17 spring championship in 2023
