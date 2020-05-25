Maryland made the cut for top-40 forward Trey Patterson (Rutgers Prep/Somerset, NJ), he announced this weekend.

The Terps are one of 10 schools in the running for the class of 2021 four-star, joining Indiana, Florida, Auburn, UConn, Rutgers, Arkansas, Villanova, Memphis and Tennessee.

According to Patterson, Maryland’s pitch has centered around four things: perimeter player development, being close to home, relationships and playing time. His size and athleticism is somewhat reminiscent of Jake Layman, who blossomed into an NBA player over the course of his four years in College Park, and the school’s campus just a few hours away from his home. The Terps already have Donta Scott and Jairus Hamilton at the forward positions, as well as a commitment from rising senior Julian Reese, but Patterson is lankier and projects more as a pure perimeter player. Maryland coach Mark Turgeon is in the market for another wing to replace Darryl Morsell, and possibly Aaron Wiggins as well if he opts to leave for the NBA next year, and Patterson -- who averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game while leading Rutgers Prep to its first Somerset County Tournament championship since 1983 as a junior -- has the skillset and mobility to potentially play as a big small forward at the next level just as Layman did. He played for Team Rio, an Under Armour-sponsored AAU team, last summer.

“Maryland has a really good coaching staff [and] they have done a great job with continuing the winning tradition at Maryland,” the New Jersey native told Stockrisers.com upon trimming his list.

The 6-foot-8, 180 pound Patterson recently took a virtual tour of Maryland’s campus, but he has more familiarity with some of the other campuses on his list after taking official visits to Indiana, Florida and Auburn prior to the nationwide shutdown. He still raves about his trip to see the Hoosiers in Bloomington last October.

“They express how excited they are in having me a part of their program and see me as a special versatile wing forward player that could impact the game in many different levels,” Patterson told Stockrisers. “IU was my first official visit. They have an amazing college atmosphere and their fan base is extremely energetic. I feel like Indiana can help with my overall development in becoming a successful and efficient player.”

Speaking of Indiana, Hoosiers forward Justin Smith entered the transfer portal this week, and Maryland was one of more than 20-plus schools to reach out. Smith, who averaged 10.4 points and 5.2 rebounds as a junior last year, will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer for whatever team lands his services. The Terps have two spots open next year and remain in the market for help in both the backcourt and frontcourt. They reached out to Nevada transfer Both Gach, a 6-foot-6 guard who will likely have to sit out a year, last week.