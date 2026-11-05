Big Ten Basketball Coach Rankings: Where Does Buzz Williams Rank?

In an expanded 18-team super-conference where non-conference resume building and rapid roster integration dictate March survival, the Big Ten enters the 2026-27 men's basketball season boasting exceptional coaching depth. The conference's sideline talent features iconic Hall of Fame figures, fresh Final Four tacticians, and second-year turnaround architects seeking dramatic program leaps.

Ranking the head coaches across this expanded conference demands a holistic approach. It requires balancing lifetime NCAA Tournament pedigree and national standing against immediate tactical trajectory and system alignment. While proven championship pillars anchor the top tier, fierce debate surrounds middle-tier retools, most notably high-profile leaders attempting to ignite rapid Year 2 surges following difficult inaugural campaigns.

The Heavyweights: Big Ten Top 3 Head Coaches

No. 1: Tom Izzo (Michigan State Spartans)

Ranked No. 6 nationally, Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo stands as the unquestioned dean of Big Ten basketball while maintaining a 764–310 career record in East Lansing. His unmatched resume is anchored by the 2000 National Championship, eight Final Four appearances, 11 Big Ten regular-season titles, and 28 consecutive NCAA Tournament berths, and six Big Ten Tounament titles.

No. 2: Brad Underwood (Illinois Fighting Illini)

Ranked No. 3 nationally, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood sports a 302–137 career record spanning successful stints at Stephen F. Austin (89-14), Oklahoma State (20-13), and Illinois (193-110). Having secured multiple Big Ten Tournament championships in Champaign (2021 and 2024), Underwood enters the campaign backed by fresh postseason momentum following an April 2026 Final Four run with the Illini.

No. 3: Matt Painter (Purdue Boilermakers)

Purdue head coach Matt Painter owns a 526–229 career mark built across two dominant decades in West Lafayette. His operational consistency with the Boilermakers has produced an appearance in the 2024 National Championship game, three Big Ten Tournament crowns, and five Big Ten Coach of the Year awards.

Maryland Terrapins forward Elijah Saunders (13) and head coach Buzz Williams gesture after a three-point basket against the Oregon Ducks during the second half at United Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spotlight Evaluation: Buzz Williams at No. 4

Buzz Williams’ placement at No. 4 in our Big Ten rankings introduces a compelling analytical paradox. Nationally, Williams is pegged at No. 38, placing him below conference peers Mick Cronin (#16), Ben McCollum (#21), Eric Musselman (#22), and Greg Gard (#31). Ranking Williams ahead of this accomplished group within the conference hierarchy sparks real debate, yet it reflects deep institutional faith in his battle-tested rebuilding template.

Overall, Williams holds a 385-249 career record across New Orleans, Marquette, Virginia Tech, Texas A&M, and Maryland, highlighted by 11 NCAA Tournament appearances and 4 Sweet 16s (including an Elite Eight at Marquette and a Sweet 16 at Virginia Tech). That pedigree stands in stark contrast to his inaugural year in College Park, a dismal 12-21 finish, a 17th-place Big Ten result (4-16), and no postseason play as Maryland struggled to absorb his demanding style.

The Upper Crust: Ranking Coaches No. 5 through No. 10

No. 5 Mick Cronin (UCLA)

Holding a 527-247 record, Cronin established his head coaching credentials at Murray State (guiding the Racers to two NCAA Tournaments) before launching a 13-year run at Cincinnati (296-147) that featured nine consecutive NCAA trips. At UCLA (162-76), he has engineered a 2021 Final Four run alongside two Sweet Sixteen appearances.

No. 6 Ben McCollum (Iowa)

McCollum engineered an immediate splash in Big Ten play, taking Iowa from a 9th-place conference finish to an Elite Eight run in his debut season. Backed by a 55-17 D1 record, his resume features four D2 national titles at Northwest Missouri State and a 31-win season with an NCAA Tournament victory at Drake.

No. 7 Eric Musselman (USC)

Musselman brings a broad tactical resume spanning head coaching duties in the NBA (Warriors, Kings), CBA, G-League, and college. Prior to USC, he led Nevada (110-34) to sustained success and directed Arkansas (111-59) to back-to-back Elite Eights. He now seeks a Big Ten breakthrough at USC following consecutive 12th-place conference finishes.

No. 8 Greg Gard (Wisconsin)

Gard spent over 20 years learning under Bo Ryan across UW-Platteville, Milwaukee, and Wisconsin before taking the reins in Madison. Holding a 237-128 record with two Big Ten regular-season titles and two early Sweet Sixteen runs, Gard enters 2026-27 intent on rebounding from a first-round NCAA exit.

No. 9 Darian DeVries (Indiana)

DeVries was as a player at Northern Iowa and spent 20 years as a Creighton assistant before compiling an elite head coaching run at Drake (150-55). After securing 19 wins at West Virginia, he registered an 19-14 opening mark at Indiana.

No. 10 Fred Hoiberg (Nebraska)

Following star playing years and a head coaching stint at Iowa State (115-56), Hoiberg served as an NBA executive and head coach of the Chicago Bulls. At Nebraska, he has built impressive momentum, capturing the 2025 College Basketball Crown before steering the Cornhuskers to the 2026 Sweet Sixteen.

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