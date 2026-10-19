How Maryland Basketball Stacks Up in the Big Ten Media Poll

Maryland Basketball’s Big Ten Media Poll Ranking Signals a Potential Leap Under Buzz Williams

Maryland enters the 2026–27 season ranked 11th in the Big Ten Media Poll, a placement that reflects both the struggles of last year and the optimism surrounding Buzz Williams’ second season in College Park. After a difficult 12–21 campaign that included a 4–16 conference record and no postseason appearance, the Terps find themselves in a familiar position (underestimated, but quietly building toward something more substantial).

The ranking may not turn heads at first glance, but it’s a meaningful indicator of how the conference views Maryland’s trajectory. Williams has a long track record of turning programs around quickly, and the roster he has assembled for Year 2 is deeper, bigger, and more experienced than the one he inherited. The Terps’ placement at No. 11 feels less like a dismissal and more like a warning shot. This is a team that could climb fast.

Williams’ coaching history makes Maryland one of the most intriguing teams in the Big Ten because his rebuilds follow a familiar pattern, a rocky first year, a noticeable jump in Year 2, and often a full breakthrough by Year 3. At Virginia Tech, he opened with an 11–22 season before immediately improving to 20 wins the following year. At Texas A&M, his first two seasons produced a combined 24–24 record, but by his third year the Aggies surged to a 27–13 campaign.

His teams improve because they adopt his identity, physicality, relentlessness, and a commitment to winning the possession battle. Maryland didn’t have the personnel to fully embrace that style last season, but the new roster is far more aligned with Williams’ philosophy and built to accelerate the turnaround he’s known for.

"He’s one of the better human beings I’ve ever coached."



After missing time last season, Preseason All-Big Ten pick Pharrel Payne is back and hungry. Head coach Buzz Williams previews the upcoming season entering Year 2 at Maryland. 🐢🏀https://t.co/vxiXjbL3FY#terps #bigten — Maryland On SI (@TerpsOnSI) October 9, 2026

Tomislav Buljan’s arrival represents a major shift in Maryland’s identity, especially in an area that has defined Williams’ best teams: offensive rebounding. During Williams’ final three seasons at Texas A&M, the Aggies finished fifth, first, and first nationally in offensive rebounding rate, overwhelming opponents with sheer physicality and effort on the glass. Maryland, meanwhile, ranked just 73rd last season, respectable, but far from the standard Williams expects. That gap is exactly why Buljan is such a critical addition.

As the fifth‑best offensive rebounder in college basketball last year, he brings a relentless interior presence tailor‑made for Williams’ system. His impact goes beyond numbers. Buljan gives Maryland a true paint anchor who can extend possessions, generate second‑chance points, and set a physical tone the Terps lacked a season ago. For a team that struggled to produce consistent offense, the extra opportunities he creates could be transformative and central to Maryland’s push toward becoming one of the Big Ten’s most improved squads.

Turnovers were the missing ingredient in Maryland’s defense last season, a stark contrast to the disruptive, mistake‑forcing units Williams typically builds. At Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, his teams consistently ranked among the nation’s leaders in turnover rate, using length, physicality, and pressure to bother ball handlers and generate transition opportunities. Maryland, however, forced turnovers on just 14.9 percent of defensive possessions, 296th nationally, and often played reactively rather than aggressively, allowing opponents to dictate pace and rhythm. That’s why the revamped backcourt is so important.

With the additions of Bishop Boswell and DJ Wagner, two big, physical guards capable of applying ball pressure, fighting through screens, and turning defense into offense, the Terps finally have the personnel to play the disruptive style Williams prefers. Their presence should immediately raise Maryland’s defensive ceiling and help transform one of last season’s biggest weaknesses into a potential strength.

Maryland enters the season as one of the Big Ten’s most intriguing teams, even with a No. 11 ranking that suggests skepticism from the media. In reality, the Terps may be positioned for one of the conference's biggest jumps. The roster is noticeably bigger, stronger, and more athletic than a year ago, with added experience and a far better alignment to Buzz Williams’ system. Maryland now has a clear identity built around winning the glass, forcing turnovers, and grinding opponents down, an identity Williams has successfully instilled everywhere he’s coached.

Maryland Men's Basketball Reveals 2026-27 Conference Schedule: https://t.co/pqIeK1pnJ5 — Maryland On SI (@TerpsOnSI) September 16, 2026

The additions of Buljan, Boswell, and Wagner complement a returning core that finally fits the physical, possession‑driven style Williams demands. His track record also points to Year 2 as the moment his teams typically take a significant step forward, making Maryland’s underdog positioning at No. 11 more of an opportunity than a setback. The Terps may not be ready to challenge the Big Ten’s elite just yet, but the foundation is firmly in place. Stronger, deeper, and more cohesive than last season, Maryland is building something real, and if Williams’ history is any indication, the rest of the conference won’t be able to overlook them for long.

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