Analysis: Defensive End Joseph Boletepeli to Maryland

News emerged on Tuesday evening that NC State defensive end Joseph Boletepeli will transfer to Maryland instead of West Virginia, despite announcing his intention to head to Morgantown just last month. The incoming transfer provides the Terps with more help off the edge where he has experience putting his hands in the dirt from his time in Raleigh, but more importantly, it gives the defense another young piece to help rebuild the defensive line.

The road to College Park was a long one for the 6-foot-4, 262-pound pass-rusher. Boletepeli had considered Maryland as a three-star recruit at Heritage (NC) High School as he held a close relationship with the prior staff, including then-assistant Brawley Evans, so the preexisting relationship was already in place when he entered the transfer portal. But even as a NC State commit out of high school, Boletepeli maintained contact with Maryland and made his way to College Park for an in-season official where he pondered a potential flip. The in-state pull ultimately won out as Boletepeli signed during the 2017 early signing period before enrolling with the Wolfpack in January of 2018.

The big-framed edge rusher started in a pair of his three appearances as a true freshman to give him experience at the Power Five level while the Wolfpack were able to preserve a redshirt season. After the shift to the 3-3-5 defense under new defensive coordinator Tony Gibson, Boletepeli dipped in the depth chart as he adjusted to the scheme change before ultimately entering the transfer portal in late January.

The interest from Maryland’s end began then when it was still glaringly obvious that the Terps needed reassurance along the defensive line. Maryland joined Virginia and Boise State as teams showing interest out of the transfer portal, but uncertainty as to when Boletepeli could join the program led to a standstill from the Terps’ perspective despite the strong relationship between he and Brawley Evans. Boletepeli announced his intention to transfer to West Virginia last month, but the transfer never became official and the North Carolina native maintained contact with the staff before a change of heart flipped his decision.

Now, Boletepeli joins the Terps’ 3-4 scheme under defensive coordinator Jon Hoke as the 6-foot-4 edge rusher holds a 6-foot-10 wingspan to add more length along the line. While the experience with his hands in the dirt gives defensive line coach Brian Williams a chance to move him across the front three, Boletepeli could be more beneficial as a JACK linebacker where he’ll be better positioned to use his speed off the snap and that quick twitch and length to get around opposing tackles. His addition at the JACK could help revamp the two-deep to give sophomore Durell Nchami competition, while it could solidify the move for senior linebacker Shaq Smith inside.

There reNonetheless, in an offseason with overwhelming uncertainty, Boletepeli gives the defense yet another piece of reassurance as head coach Mike Locksley leans on the transfer portal to fill key holes. Virginia Tech slot receiver DeJuan Ellis is also eligible for the 2020 season while the Terps brought in walk-on transfer Jordan Castleberry into the running back room, but Boletepeli could be an impact addition for a Maryland defense desperately looking to regain control in the trenches.