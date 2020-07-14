Safety Tandem Serves as Big Boost in the Secondary

Name Height Weight Class 2019 Stats Nick Cross 6-1 212 Sophomore 45 tackles, two INTs, five PBUs, 2019 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (Coaches), 2020 Athlon Preseason All-Big Ten Antwaine Richardson 6-0 189 Senior 10 starts in 12 games, fifth on team in tackles, one INT and two PBUs (2018)

Maryland will lean on the experienced crop of cornerbacks like Deonte Banks, Vincent Flythe and Lavonte Gater while incoming junior college cornerback Jakorian Bennett will look to help turn around a struggling pass defense, but the expected tandem along the backline gives the defense a big boost.

After missing the 2019 season due to a torn ACL, safety Antwaine Richardson returns for his senior season to give the defense an experienced piece over the top. It helps that Richardson imparted his wisdom on the secondary a season ago as he’ll be leaned as the defensive leader in the upcoming season, but he’ll have a big piece next to him in sophomore Nick Cross.

The coveted DeMatha product recorded his first career interception in the Week Four loss to Penn State but his gradual progression throughout the season earned him his first career start when Indiana came to town. His awareness and ball skills helped put the freshman safety in position when isolated downfield, while he leaned on his athleticism to provide the range needed along the backline.

The return of Richardson alongside Cross is expected to serve as a big boost for a secondary that struggled with consistent communication a season ago, a weakness highlighted routinely by head coach Mike Locksley. That in-game experience that Richardson brings to a defense looking to reidentify in 2020 could help become the turning point as Richardson proved himself as a reliable weapon prior to 2019. The Florida native recorded 13 starts in 23 appearances as Richardson made the switch from cornerback to safety going into his junior season before finishing fifth on the team in total tackles (41).

Richardson has already shown he can bounce back from a torn ACL after suffering the injury as a senior in high school, but now, Maryland hopes the time playing alongside Packers safety Darnell Savage gives Richardson a chance to reestablish the back line as a strength.

Cross, named Athlon Third-Team All-Conference last month, led the team with two interceptions and five pass breakups as he appeared in every game as a true freshman before being named Honorable Mention Coaches All-Big Ten. Heading into his sophomore season, the versatile safety has a chance to remind so many just why his signature out of high school became such a coveted battle as Maryland beat Florida State and Penn State for his services. The challenges in the secondary isn’t a one-man fix, but the tandem of Cross and Richardson can help alleviate concerns.