Pair of Former Terps Sign Rookie Contracts

NFL rookies are making their way to team facilities for the first time since April’s Draft as the 2020 rookie class finalize their rookie contracts this week. That brought good news for a pair of Terps who are now on their way to Pittsburgh.

Running back Anthony McFarland signed his contract with the Steelers on Tuesday, he announced on Instagram. According to Spotrac, McFarland signed a four-year deal worth just over $4 million that includes a $790,607 signing bonus as the former Terp was the first to announce the signing just as he was the first Terp to hear his name called.

The former sixth-round pick hung up the cleats on his Maryland career entrenched in the record books as McFarland sits third in yards per carry (6.7), set the single-season rushing record for a freshman (1,034) and sits ninth in program history with six 100-yard games. The former four-star product out of DeMatha flourished on offense after his redshirt season, where his consecutive performances against Indiana and Ohio State drew national attention.

Just a day after McFarland, safety Antoine Brooks announced that he had signed his rookie contract as the Steelers have just two unsigned rookies remaining. According to Spotrac, Brooks signed a four-year deal worth $3.47 million as the sixth-round pick brings his tenacity to the Steel City.

After transitioning from linebacker to defensive back, Brooks thrived as the emotional leader for the Terps defense and was mentioned on the All-Big Ten team each of his final three years. Brooks finished his senior year with a Big Ten-best 5.8 solo tackles per game and led Maryland with 87 total tackles.

Brooks and McFarland are one of five former Terps on the Pittsburgh Steelers 2020 roster, joining running back Trey Edmunds, offensive lineman Derwin Gray and defensive tackle Cavon Walker.