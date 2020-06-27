Terp Profile: Linebacker Chance Campbell

Name: Chance Campbell

Position: Linebacker

Height/Weight: 6’3”/225 lbs

Class: Junior

2019 Stats: 57 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and one interception

Breakdown:

Maryland prioritized linebacker Chance Campbell out of Calvert Hall during the 2018 recruiting cycle as his character on and off the field earned him looks from Duke, Indiana, Michigan State and West Virginia while the Ivy schools kept tabs on the athletic linebacker. Campbell ultimately gave his pledge to the former staff on May 26, becoming one of nine in-state prospects to join the Terps’ class.

The former three-star prospect out of Calvert Hall consistently found his way onto the field during his first two seasons in College Park, tallying 23 appearances over the two-year span including his first two starts during his sophomore season. After registering his first career tackle in the season-opening road win against Texas, The young inside linebacker turned heads with his open field tackling and sideline-to-sideline range, while impressing in pass coverage, as Campbell helped provide Maryland’s defense with a deep unit behind veterans Tre Watson and Isaiah Davis.

Campbell rode the freshman momentum into 2019 as he pushed Davis for reps almost instantly as he came down with his first career interception on an acrobatic catch in the third quarter of the Week 3 loss at Temple. Campbell was first named as a starter when Indiana came to town as he led the team with a career-best 10 solo tackles and two pass breakups.

Campbell is a big part of a loaded inside linebacker unit for Maryland in 2020 alongside junior Ayinde Eley and likely senior Shaq Smith, but the experienced depth has recently helped the Terps replenish their rotation with veteran leadership in recent years to help bolster the front seven. Campbell can benefit from the added athleticism he brings to the defense as the tenacious linebacker brings physicality to the middle of the defense, while already showing he can flourish in pass coverage.

In a season where the Terps will look to turn the page in their front seven, Campbell has the opportunity to reassert his dominance now as an upperclassman.