Analysis: running back Colby McDonald to Maryland

Profile: St. John's (DC) running back Colby McDonald

Height: 5-foot-10.5

Weight: 200 pounds

St. John's (DC) running back Colby McDonald has made his pledge official, choosing the Terps over the likes of Boston College, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Tennessee.

McDonald gives the Terps' running back room more speed as his vision in the passing game makes him an electric running back. McDonald and fellow Maryland commit, running back Antwain Littleton, did well as juniors to shoulder the running game as the complimentary backs found the perfect snap balance.

While Littleton's frame gives the Terps the physicality needed to pick up the yards in between the tackles, McDonald has the vision to bounce outside. With his ability to cut and break loose, McDonald gives offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery an opportunity to move him around the offense to get him space.

It doesn't hurt that Maryland added their 12th pledge from within the DMV as head coach Mike Locksley and company look to close out the class strong.

As Maryland looks to turn the page following both Anthony McFarland and Javon Leake headed to the Steelers and Giants this fall, the Terps will lean on senior veterans like Tayon Fleet-Davis and Jake Funk to shoulder the load. Beyond 2021, however, McDonald's commitment helps shore up the Terps' depth as the duo joins freshmen running backs Peny Boone and Isaiah Jacobs the lone scholarship backs on the roster.

As a junior, McDonald finished with 206 receiving yards and two touchdowns on sixteen catches, while adding 856 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 136 carries.