St. John’s (DC) running back Colby McDonald announced his commitment this afternoon, choosing the Terps over his final eight of Boston College, Louisville, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, Syracuse and Tennessee.

McDonald joins his teammate, Antwain Littleton, as the second running back in the Terps' 2021 class as head coach Mike Locksley and company continue to reap the benefits of the elite talent at the WCAC powerhouse.

The breakthrough for Maryland into St. John’s began last cycle when the staff pulled off the last-minute flip of five-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett as the Terps rode the momentum into the 2021 cycle. McDonald was no stranger to campus as he, defensive tackle Taizse Johnson and running back Antwain Littleton made themselves familiar faces this offseason. The visits in January set the stage for the Terps to nab the speedy back out of D.C. today.

It helped the Terps’ efforts that Maryland running back coach Elijah Brooks had an established connection with McDonald and Littleton before their days at St. John’s, giving the Terps the relationships needed to win out in his recruitment. After Johnson and Littleton locked in their spots heading into February, the attention turned to securing the 5-foot-10, 200-pound quick back.

The addition of McDonald gives Maryland fans a glimpse into ‘thunder and lightning’ as McDonald and Littleton spent their junior years filling the void left by Alabama running back Keilan Robinson. McDonald flashed the speed to bounce outside as he rushed for 856 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 carries, while adding 206 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. The commitment of McDonald also ascends the Terps’ class to the nation’s twelfth-best class according to the 247Sports composite team rankings, ahead of Miami, Texas and Penn State.

Current commits:

Archbishop Spalding (Md.) CB Jayon Venerable

Flowers (Md.) TE Leron Husbands

Hutchinson (Ks.) ILB Gereme Spraggins

Lakeland (Pa.) TE CJ Dippre

McDonogh (Md.) CB Dante Trader

Quince Orchard (Md.) DE Demeioun Robinson

Quince Orchard (Md.)DT Marcus Bradley

St. John’s (DC) RB Antwain Littleton

St. John’s (DC) RB Colby McDonald

St. John’s (DC) DT Taizse Johnson

St. Frances (Md.) TE Joseph Bearns

St. Frances (Md.) DE Zion Shockley

Stone Bridge (Va.) WR Tai Felton

Venice (Fl.) TE Weston Wolff