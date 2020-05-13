AllTerrapins
St. John's RB Colby McDonald set to commit

AhmedGhafir

The commitment spree continues into May and this week, Maryland fans will learn where another local target is headed. St. John’s (DC) running back Colby McDonald announced on Twitter he will announce his commitment on Friday.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running back released a top eight in March of Boston College, Louisville. Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Tennessee. The hometown team will look to close strong in his recruitment.

McDonald was a frequent visitor in January as he and current commits DT Taizse Johnson and RB Antwain Littleton built on a strengthened relationship with the staff, notably running backs coach Elijah Brooks and head coach Mike Locksley. The familiarity for Maryland gives them a strong chance, while the halt to visits forced McDonald to change his initial plans of getting out to his other suitors.

Maryland, meanwhile, signed elite receiver Rakim Jarrett from the Cadets last cycle to regain the Terps’ foothold in the WCAC powerhouse. As the Terps battle with McDonald’s remaining seven suitors, the shifty running back showcased just why he is coveted on the trail during his junior year.

With big shoes to fill following the departure of current Alabama freshman Keilan Robinson, McDonald and Littleton complimented each other in the Cadets’ rushing attack as McDonald’s speed helped him break free off the edge. McDonald finished the season named first team All-WCAC as he rushed for 856 yards and eight touchdowns on 136 carries, while adding 206 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.Maryland fans remain hopeful to see the dynamic duo pair up yet again in College Park.

No. 1-2
Mulligan
Mulligan

Seems like a dude who rushed for 1200 yards, 14 td’s, and was first team all-WCAC would be in the top 1000 rankings wise, no? Is there a disconnect between his true ability and his ranking?

Coach_Ramon
Coach_Ramon

Damn had no idea he rushed for 1200

